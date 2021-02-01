Flower One Makes Convertible Debenture Interest Payments

“In addition to making these interest payments, we engaged legal and financial advisors to continue discussions with the Debenture holders regarding a potential restructuring transaction,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President and Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “We remain focused on right-sizing the balance sheet and better positioning the Company for future success in order to maximize value for our stakeholders. We aim to have an agreement in place regarding a restructuring transaction relating to the Debentures before our March 5, 2021 deadline for completing the second part of our recently-announced convertible debt financing.”

Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator, producer and innovator in Nevada, announced today that it made the interest payments that were due on December 31, 2020 related to its unsecured convertible debentures issued in March 2019 and November 2019 (collectively the “Debentures” ). Payments of CAD$2,017,375.50 and CAD$440,610.00, respectively, were made by the Company before the end of the 30-day grace periods in accordance with the applicable indentures.

The Company is required, by March 5, 2021, to raise additional financing in accordance with the previously announced loan modification and forbearance agreement entered into on January 26, 2021 with RB Loan Portfolio II, LLC. No agreement regarding a restructuring transaction involving the Debentures has been entered into at this time, and no assurances are given that the Company's efforts will result in any such agreement or restructuring.

Flower One announced several additions and changes to its Board of Directors and executive management on January 27, 2021, with Mr. O’Keefe assuming the role of President and Interim CEO and joining the Board of Directors along with Mitchell Kahn and Eliza Gairard. The Company also announced the completion of an initial debt restructuring and the closing of a convertible debenture offerings at that time.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for the top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner.