 

Emerson Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr to Retire; Lal Karsanbhai to become CEO on Feb. 5

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology and industrial software leader, today announced Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr will retire on Feb. 5. Lal Karsanbhai, who has served as executive president of the company’s Automation Solutions business since 2018, will become the new CEO of Emerson and join the board of directors. Karsanbhai has led Automation Solutions to strong performance, elevating Emerson’s software profile and digital transformation business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005386/en/

Lal Karsanbhai will become the new CEO of Emerson and join the board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lal Karsanbhai will become the new CEO of Emerson and join the board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Farr, who was named CEO in 2000 and chairman of Emerson’s board of directors in 2004, will remain as chairman through May 4. Over his two decades at the helm of the $16.8 billion global company, Farr has led Emerson through multiple strategic evolutions to grow the company’s global footprint, stay ahead of changing market conditions and advance the organization’s capabilities and competitiveness on the worldwide stage.

“David is a tremendous leader who has brought the company through difficult times – 9/11, the dot-com bubble, the Great Recession and now a global pandemic – with conviction and an unwavering belief in the strength of Emerson,” said Clemens A.H. Boersig, lead independent director of Emerson’s board. “Emerson has a long history of strong leaders in the corner office, with David being just the third CEO in the last 66 years. We wish him the best in his retirement and are grateful to have his expertise in the coming months as chairman of the board.”

Under Farr’s leadership, Emerson has transformed from a components manufacturing company to an industrial software leader with a singular purpose uniting nearly 85,000 employees: “We drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable.” Farr built on the company’s longstanding disciplined management strategy, making it one of the few companies to increase its dividend to shareholders for 64 consecutive years.

Additionally, Farr has been a fierce champion and sought-after voice for manufacturing. He served as chairman of the board of the National Association of Manufacturers from 2017 to 2019, working on Capitol Hill to advocate and advance initiatives that would build industry in the United States. Farr serves on the board of directors for the US-China Business Council and has been a member of the board of directors of IBM since 2012. He and his wife are highly committed to the St. Louis community, and Farr currently serves on the executive board of the Municipal Theatre Association of St. Louis (The Muny at Forest Park). He has also served on the boards of directors for many nonprofits and educational institutions, including the United Way of Greater St. Louis, and is an active supporter of Forest Park Forever.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerson Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr to Retire; Lal Karsanbhai to become CEO on Feb. 5 Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology and industrial software leader, today announced Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr will retire on Feb. 5. Lal Karsanbhai, who has served as executive president of the company’s Automation Solutions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
3 Dividendenaktien für den Bullenmarkt 2021
19.01.21
Emerson Receives 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award for ‘Analytics Platform of the Year’
19.01.21
Emerson Announces Change of Venue for 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting
19.01.21
Emerson Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
04.01.21
Emerson Exchange Focuses on Empowering Companies to Rapidly Accelerate Digital Transformation