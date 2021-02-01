Emerson Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr to Retire; Lal Karsanbhai to become CEO on Feb. 5

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology and industrial software leader, today announced Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr will retire on Feb. 5. Lal Karsanbhai, who has served as executive president of the company’s Automation Solutions business since 2018, will become the new CEO of Emerson and join the board of directors. Karsanbhai has led Automation Solutions to strong performance, elevating Emerson’s software profile and digital transformation business.

Lal Karsanbhai will become the new CEO of Emerson and join the board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Farr, who was named CEO in 2000 and chairman of Emerson’s board of directors in 2004, will remain as chairman through May 4. Over his two decades at the helm of the $16.8 billion global company, Farr has led Emerson through multiple strategic evolutions to grow the company’s global footprint, stay ahead of changing market conditions and advance the organization’s capabilities and competitiveness on the worldwide stage.

“David is a tremendous leader who has brought the company through difficult times – 9/11, the dot-com bubble, the Great Recession and now a global pandemic – with conviction and an unwavering belief in the strength of Emerson,” said Clemens A.H. Boersig, lead independent director of Emerson’s board. “Emerson has a long history of strong leaders in the corner office, with David being just the third CEO in the last 66 years. We wish him the best in his retirement and are grateful to have his expertise in the coming months as chairman of the board.”

Under Farr’s leadership, Emerson has transformed from a components manufacturing company to an industrial software leader with a singular purpose uniting nearly 85,000 employees: “We drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable.” Farr built on the company’s longstanding disciplined management strategy, making it one of the few companies to increase its dividend to shareholders for 64 consecutive years.

Additionally, Farr has been a fierce champion and sought-after voice for manufacturing. He served as chairman of the board of the National Association of Manufacturers from 2017 to 2019, working on Capitol Hill to advocate and advance initiatives that would build industry in the United States. Farr serves on the board of directors for the US-China Business Council and has been a member of the board of directors of IBM since 2012. He and his wife are highly committed to the St. Louis community, and Farr currently serves on the executive board of the Municipal Theatre Association of St. Louis (The Muny at Forest Park). He has also served on the boards of directors for many nonprofits and educational institutions, including the United Way of Greater St. Louis, and is an active supporter of Forest Park Forever.