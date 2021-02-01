 

VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC CANADIAN TIRE STORE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 13:10  |  52   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with SYNQ, a Canadian innovative retail security and customer experiential technology company, to co-develop a public safety, security solution for Canadian Tire’s third largest location located in Hillside Mall, Victoria, B.C.

SYNQ will utilize VSBLTY’s state-of-the-art software Vector in the Canadian Tire store deployment. This proprietary technology, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, provides real time occupancy data that will enable this store to automate functions that are normally performed manually. 

Commenting on the new contract, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are especially pleased to partner with SYNQ to provide best in class security and operational technology for this location of one of Canada’s premier retailers.”

Justin Young, Dealer/Owner of the Canadian Tire store located in Hillside Mall, Victoria, B.C. explained, “Our motivation for installing this advanced technology is to assure the safety of our customers, our employees and our communities in these unprecedented times. The SYNQ/VSBLTY technology ensures accurate counting off our existing cameras, notifying our management when occupancy approaches our set limits for safe shopping in our store. This bolsters our existing investment in Q-Safely, that allows customers to Queue in their vehicles rather than stand outside our location to maintain ultimate safety and comfort.” 

In addition, this solution is already used by over 2000 other retailer locations in Canada and the USA and has over 1 million users per day.

SYNQ’s CEO Nolan Wheeler added, “VSBLTY is the perfect partner for us to provide the kind of people counting and security technology so needed by retailers to safely remain open while COVID-19 is still a threat to the public.”

VSBLTY also has a strong presence in retail and other venues, including “Smart City” type deployments. The firm’s industry-leading VisionCaptor and DataCaptor software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision analytics while providing enhanced customer engagement with audience measurement including customer traffic and demographics.

 

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

 

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877 

lrosanio@vsblty.net

 

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

 

About SYNQ (synqtech.com)

SYNQ is dedicated to driving retail excellence through loss prevention and customer experience solutions. The company’s technology bridges the gap between online conversion by leveraging online technologies and tactics within retail brick and mortal locations. Based in Victoria, BC, SYNQ’s products provide retailers with the ability to mitigate the added costs of online orders, curbside pickup, and general operational costs that online retailers are not exposed to. Take that customer experience and store efficiency advantage tied to customer data and it allows traditional retailers to more strongly compete against online competitors.

CONTACT:

Nolan Wheeler, CEO, 1-778-433-SYNQ                                                                                  

orders@synqtech.com 

CONTACT: LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VSBLTY AND SYNQ PARTNER TO PROVIDE PUBLIC HEALTH SAFETY, SECURITY TECHNOLOGY FOR VICTORIA, BC CANADIAN TIRE STORE Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with SYNQ, a Canadian innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
VSBLTY AND SKY PACKETS TEAM TO DEPLOY INTELLIGENT SECURITY & SMART CITY SOLUTIONS FOR DOMESTIC & INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS
15.01.21
VSBLTY Launches AGORACOM Platform for Online Marketing and Verified Discussion Forum for Social Media Engagement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
248
Intels Geheimprojekt VSBLTY: Schon +140% im VIP-Club verdient!