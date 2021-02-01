 

Honey Badger Silver Message from the Chairman and Corporate Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a message to shareholders from the Chairman and Interim CEO, Mr. Chad Williams regarding the Company’s recent progress and plans to create value for shareholders in 2021 and beyond.

“2020 was a transition year for the Company,” said Chad Williams. “We gained a complete new Board and management team. An equity offering was completed bringing new and notable investors to the Company. The Company further added to its dominant land position in the prolific Thunder Bay Silver District: our property portfolio now consists of 959 claims and 7 mining patents covering 12 past-producing, high-grade silver mines with aggregate historic production of 1.7 million ounces of silver encompassing approximately 20,000 hectares of ground (Figure 1). We even added ‘Silver’ to our name to make sure our focus was unambiguous. As the owner of over 20% of the shares of TUF (fully diluted basis), I am very proud to state that the Company has never been better positioned to benefit from its substantial land position in what is a high-grade silver district that remains largely unexplored by modern exploration techniques.”

2021 Outlook

The Company has a two-pronged approach to add exposure to silver ounces on an accretive per-share basis:

(1) finding additional silver resources on our existing properties by applying conventional and innovative mineral deposit targeting tools to its existing silver-rich claims in the Thunder Bay district.

(2) by acquiring other assets in silver-rich districts around the world. Well over 30 such targets -- appropriate in scale and scope for the company at the current time -- have been reviewed in detail by your management team over the past few months. Like every mining company, our inability to visit certain mineral properties has slowed our progress somewhat but management remains convinced that a substantive and accretive acquisition can be announced in the very near term.

Honey Badger’s Historic Silver Advantage

The Company’s Thunder Bay Silver Project is located a short 20-minute drive from the City of Thunder Bay which serves as a hub for much of the mining and mineral exploration in northwestern Ontario.

The Thunder Bay Silver District is a prime setting for high-grade polymetallic silver (as well as cobalt, gold, zinc and lead) mineralization. Bonanza-grade silver veins were discovered in the 1840’s and over five million ounces of silver were produced up to 1900s when the price of silver crashed. Importantly, the district has geologic similarities to the world-class Cobalt Silver Camp in north-eastern Ontario, one of the most productive silver districts in the world with 442 million ounces of silver produced. Despite these similarities, since mining activities ceased in the late 1800’s, the Thunder Bay Silver District remains largely unexplored by modern exploration techniques.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Honey Badger Silver Message from the Chairman and Corporate Outlook TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a message to shareholders from the Chairman and Interim CEO, Mr. Chad Williams regarding the Company’s recent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus