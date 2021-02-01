 

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in February

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 13:05  |  36   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:

  • 14th Annual Congress of the European Association of Hemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD), February 3 – 5, 2021

• uniQure will deliver multiple presentations on the company’s gene therapy candidate etranacogene dezaparvovec in patients with hemophilia B. These presentations will include encore clinical data first presented at medical conferences late last year, as well as health economic data.

• Further details on the company’s presentations will follow closer to the conference dates.

  • Gene Therapy Medical Affairs, February 9 -11, 2021

• Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., vice president, global medical affairs of uniQure, will present “Medical Affairs as Partner to Empower Patients Throughout the Drug Development Process” on Wednesday, February 10 at 12:20 p.m. ET.

• Nick Li., Ph.D., senior director, healthcare economics and outcomes research (HEOR) of uniQure, will present “Explore Delivering Therapy Gene Therapy to Patients” on Thursday, February 11 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, February 22 – 26, 2021

• A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will take place on February 26, 2021 from 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.

• Members of uniQure’s management team including Matt Kapusta, Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research & development, and Maria Cantor, chief communications officer, with Chiara Russo, associate director of investor relations and communications, will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

  • 65th Annual Meeting of the Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis Research (GTH), February 22 – 26, 2021

• Professor Wolfgang Miesbach, M.D., Ph.D., of the University Hospital Frankfurt in Germany, will present two-year follow-up data on etranacogene dezaparvovec in hemophilia B, as well as five-year follow-up data on AMT-060, also in patients with hemophilia B.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

     
uniQure Contacts:    
     
FOR INVESTORS:   FOR MEDIA:
     
Maria E. Cantor Chiara Russo Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536 Direct: 617-306-9137 Direct: 339-970-7558
m.cantor@uniQure.com c.russo@uniQure.com t.malone@uniQure.com
     



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in February LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.08.20
3
Uniqure vor cahrttechnischem Comeback?