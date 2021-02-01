 

Akoustis Locks Process Flow for First Wafer-Level-Chip-Scale Package (WLCSP) for XBAW Filters

– New Packaging Solution Addresses Small Form Factor Requirements for 5G Mobile Devices –

– Packaged Filters Will be Manufactured Using a 100% North American Supply Chain –

– Micro Package Compatible Across Entire XBAW Filter Product Line for Mobile, CPE and Infrastructure –

Charlotte, N.C., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has locked the process flow for its new wafer-level-chip-scale-packaging (WLCSP). The new package is designed to support the Company’s entire XBAW RF filter product line including filters for 5G mobile devices, 5G network infrastructure and WiFi consumer premise equipment (CPE).

The first WLCSP device is expected to be technology qualified later this quarter with production release expected in the June 2021 quarter. The new package offers a significantly smaller filter footprint given its 1-to-1 ratio to the size of the filter die. The fully packaged XBAW filters using this new WLCSP have been designed, developed and will be 100% manufactured in North America.

Jeff Shealy, Founder & CEO of Akoustis, stated, “This first WLCSP process flow will open up significant new markets for Akoustis as we will now be able to provide XBAW filters to address the size requirements of 5G mobile devices – as well as provide micro-filter solutions for network infrastructure and consumer premise equipment.” Mr. Shealy continued, “WLCSP is currently the most in-demand chip-scale-packaging in the mobile industry and we are thrilled to be able to offer this new technology to our growing list of customers.”

Akoustis’ high frequency, high performance XBAW process and filters are experiencing growing interest as the Company entered production in multiple markets in calendar 2020, including 5G network infrastructure, high-band WiFi and phased-array radar applications.

Akoustis has added 15 filters to its product catalog including a 5.6 GHz WiFi filter, a 5.2 GHz WiFi filter, a 5.5 GHz WiFi-6E filter, a 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E filter, three small cell 5G network infrastructure filters including two Band n77 filters and one Band n79 filter, a 3.8 GHz filter and five S-Band filters for defense phased-array radar applications, a 3.6 GHz filter for the CBRS 5G infrastructure market and a C-Band filter for the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. The Company is also developing several new filters for the sub-7 GHz bands targeting 5G mobile device, network infrastructure, WiFi CPE and defense markets.

