 

Aberdeen International Diversifies Into Clean Energy Investments With Agreement to Acquire a Significant Interest in AES-100 Inc., the World’s Only Technology Capable of Producing High Purity Green Hydrogen at <$5/kg led by Pinakin Patel, one of the top S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 13:00  |  49   |   |   

AES-100 is the Sole Owner of the Intellectual Property Related to the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) Allowing low Cost Hydrogen Production With no Greenhouse gas Emissions

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 41.67% of AES-100 Inc. AES-100 Inc. has acquired exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to T2M Global’s Advanced Electrolyzer System for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas (the “Transaction”). T2M Global is the world’s leader in clean energy technology using hydrogen with zero carbon footprint and no greenhouse gas emissions. The technology is revolutionzing the use of fuel cells for transportation and is expected to be a major contributor to the world wide goal of zero carbon footprint by 2050, as recommended by the Paris Accord on Greenhouse Gas emissions.

“Greenhouse gases are the single major cause of pollution and planet global warming. Today the world produces over 27 billion tons of greenhouse gases per year. With the world’s population expected to grow to 10 billion by 2050, reduction of greenhouse gases and producing a clean energy footprint is critical to the survival of mankind”, said Stan Bharti, President and CEO of Aberdeen.

The Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) is a world-class system created by T2M Global and assigned to AES-100 Inc. Its proprietary technology allows for much lower cost production of hydrogen with no greenhouse gas emissions. AES is the only technology capable of producing high purity green hydrogen at highly competitive costs. AES targets <$5/kg H2, a significant and material improvement from the $10-15/kg H2 levels currently in the marketplace.  This significant cost savings through AES should accelerate the adoption of hydrogen technology andpromote growth of fuel cell vehicle and renewable energy sectors. 

Pinakin Patel, co-founder of T2M Global commented, “Currently dilute syngas is mostly wasted or underutilized because it is too expensive to upgrade to higher value hydrogen. AES converts this wasted resource to a profit center. AES is a highly modular technology for deployment in multiple market segments and phase capacity addition.. Preliminary estimates for the worldwide dilute syngas hydrogen market show it is valued at well over $50B/yr. Our world-class AES technology provides a foundation to capture a large portion of this market.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aberdeen International Diversifies Into Clean Energy Investments With Agreement to Acquire a Significant Interest in AES-100 Inc., the World’s Only Technology Capable of Producing High Purity Green Hydrogen at <$5/kg led by Pinakin Patel, one of the top S AES-100 is the Sole Owner of the Intellectual Property Related to the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES) Allowing low Cost Hydrogen Production With no Greenhouse gas EmissionsTORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aberdeen International Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus