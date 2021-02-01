 

Nevada’s #1 Cannabis Drink to be Produced at Tinley’s California Facility

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley's” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that SIP Elixirs, Nevada’s top-selling cannabis beverages, will be produced at Tinley’s cannabis beverage bottling facility in Long Beach, California.

SIP Elixirs’ products are currently the #1, #2, #3 and #4 best-selling cannabis beverages in Nevada, according to Headset. Each beverage is a high dose, small format elixir that is infused with the highest-quality cannabis distillate and botanically derived terpenes. These terpenes are designed to complement both the flavour of the drink as well as the desired effect. Available in four flavours - Wild Berry, Watermelon, Hurricane and Tiki Orange - each beverage is made using technology to get the strongest, fastest result.   SIP is available in over 50 dispensaries throughout Nevada and has developed a passionately loyal consumer base.

“SIP Elixirs is excited to join forces with Tinley to extend our brand to California. Their team's deep experience and enthusiasm made the partnership the natural choice. This is just the beginning of bringing great new products to new markets and consumers,” said a Sip representative.

“As the first third-party brand to be produced in our Long Beach facility, Sip represents a technologically-advanced, great-tasting beverage with an enormous consumer following. We’re confident they’ll experience the same explosive growth out of the gate in California as they have in Nevada,” said Rick Gillis, President of Tinley, Western USA.

About The Tinley Beverage Company and Beckett’s Tonics California
The Tinley Beverage Company has built a 20,000 square foot cannabis beverage manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California. The Company believes it is the largest cannabis-licensed bottling facility in the United States. The facility’s purpose-built cannabis beverage bottling equipment manufactures third-party brands as well as the cannabis-infused versions of the Company’s Beckett’s products under the Tinley’s Tonics and Tinley’s ’27 brands. The Beckett’s Tonics and Beckett’s ’27 products are a family of liquor-inspired, terpene-infused, non-alcoholic beverages. The Beckett’s-non-alcoholic spirits and tonics are available in Costco, Ralphs, BevMo! and other retailers, as well as online at Amazon, Walmart.com and at www.drinkbecketts.com. The Tinley Beverage Company is publicly-traded in the USA and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

