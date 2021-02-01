 

Rockwell Medical Announces Submission of Triferic New Drug Application in South Korea by Partner, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 13:00  |  54   |   |   

>82,000 patients receiving hemodialysis annually

WIXOM, Mich., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia management, today announced that its partner in South Korea, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., filed New Drug Applications (NDA) with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) of the Republic of Korea for Triferic AVNU and Triferic Dialysate for the replacement of iron to maintain hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease.

“The NDA submissions by our partner, Jeil Pharmaceutical, is an important milestone for Rockwell Medical as well as for the more than 82,000 patients in South Korea undergoing hemodialysis,” said Russell Ellison, M.D., M.Sc., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Medical. “We expect Triferic to become an important new treatment option for dialysis clinics and the patients they serve, if approved by the MFDS. We look forward to continuing our productive relationship with Jeil as they advance both Triferic presentations through the regulatory process.”

In September 2020, Rockwell Medical entered into an exclusive license agreement with Jeil for the rights to commercialize Triferic in South Korea. Under the terms of the license agreement, Jeil will be the exclusive development and commercialization partner for Triferic in South Korea. In consideration for the license, Rockwell Medical received an upfront fee and will be eligible for milestone payments and royalties on net sales.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming iron deficiency and anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company’s initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage kidney disease. Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, are the only FDA-approved therapeutics indicated for maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rockwell Medical Announces Submission of Triferic New Drug Application in South Korea by Partner, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. >82,000 patients receiving hemodialysis annuallyWIXOM, Mich., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Rockwell Medical Announces Dosing of First Patient in Pivotal Triferic Phase 3 Trial by Partner, Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals, in China
05.01.21
Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.07.20
11
RMTI Marktcap 140 M$ PDUFA am 28.03.2020