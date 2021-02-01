 

Green Thumb Industries to Open Rise Erie Peach in Pennsylvania, Its 52nd Retail Location in the Country, on February 3

CHICAGO and ERIE, Pa., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise Dispensaries, today announced it will open Rise Erie Peach in Pennsylvania, its 52nd retail location in the nation, on February 3. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Community Shelter Services whose mission is to preserve the dignity and support the development of individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness by providing temporary, transitional and permanent shelter, as well as support services, referrals, advocacy and community education.

Rise Erie Peach is the second Rise location in Erie. Green Thumb’s first Rise store in Erie is on W. Eighth Street and opened in April 2018. At 16,000 square feet, Rise Erie Peach is Green Thumb’s largest retail store in the country.

“Erie is a special place for Green Thumb as it’s where we opened our very first store in the state and have meaningful ties throughout the community and with our patients,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are honored to open a second location in Erie and expand our presence there to serve more people. Our team is also grateful to support Community Shelter Services’ important work of advocating for the homeless and providing shelter and critical services, especially during these challenging times.”

Mark Alexa, Executive Director of Community Shelter Services said: “Green Thumb has been a great community partner to Community Shelter Services since even before they opened their first dispensary in Pennsylvania. Keeping our doors open during the pandemic has been challenging and we are thankful for the ongoing support from Green Thumb. The proceeds from opening day will go on to support the children in our emergency shelter and we cannot say thank you enough.”

In addition to the two stores in Erie, there are Rise Dispensaries in the following locations in Pennsylvania: Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Mechanicsburg, Monroeville, New Castle, Carlisle, Steelton and York, the last three of which are licensed to KW Ventures. Green Thumb entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces its branded products including Rythm and Dr. Solomon’s.

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Green Thumb Industries’ Dogwalkers Cannabis Brand Creates the “Bailey Legacy Fund” to Support Animal Rescue Organizations; Makes Donations to Five Nonprofits
17.01.21
4 todsichere Aktien für den Biden-Bullenmarkt(1) 
06.01.21
4 wachstumsstarke Trends, in die man 2021 investieren sollte
05.01.21
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for January 2021

