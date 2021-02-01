 

Progressive Care Completes Expansion, Launches COVID-19 Rapid Testing at New Orlando Location

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce that its new 3,700 square foot Orlando pharmacy has now officially opened for business as a potent full-service location that is also expected to act as a growth hub for rapid results viral testing services, Covid-19 vaccinations, and 340B third-party administration contracting.

The move will allow for a dramatic expansion in services of PharmCoRx pharmacy medication therapy and medication adherence management, and Covid-19 rapid testing solution.

The new location sits just minutes from Orlando International Airport, which will facilitate ease of access for international and out-of-state travelers in need of rapid results Covid-19 testing services required prior to departure as well as the administration of Covid-19 vaccinations (when available).

“This is a jump from a small, bare-bones, fringe outpost store to a state-of-the-art, full-sized, robotics-equipped hub in one of our largest markets,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “The addition to our end-market footprint here promises to have a strong impact on the performance of our core pharmacy services business, as well as our testing and 340B operations with new 340B covered entities under contract. We anticipate substantial growth as we continue to ramp up our Orlando operations.”

Progressive Care Inc.

https://progressivecareus.com

https://www.facebook.com/ProgressiveCareUS/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCoRx

https://www.pharmcorx.com/get-tested-now

https://www.facebook.com/pharmcorx/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

About Progressive Care Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:
Carlos Rangel
carlosr@pharmcorx.com




Disclaimer

