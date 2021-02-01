MATEON LAUNCHES ITS AI TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM FOR POST MARKETING SURVEY TO SUPPORT ITS DRUG PRODUCT FOR INDIA, PULMOHEAL

The combination of the drug and telemedicine targets patients for respiratory health, including COVID-19, in India. Initially the drug and device combination will only be available in India through our Indian partner, Windlas, with the drug marketed under brand name PulmoHeal TM .

AGOURA HILLS, California, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announce today that it has launched its artificial intelligence (AI) telemedicine platform for post marketing survey (PMS) to support the launch of its drug product, PulmoHeal TM . The PMS module, with its previously announced AI mobile app, ArtiHealth TM , rounds out the company’s AI telemedicine solution.

“Mateon's artificial intelligence (AI) telemedicine platform for post marketing survey (PMS), will provide large scale real world clinical data necessary for a systematic evaluation of PulmoHealTM in respiratory diseases such as COVID-19, COPD and asthma,” said Saran Saund, CBO and GM of AI Division of Mateon.

Artemisinin- the active component of PulmoHealTM- displays multiple pharmacological actions against inflammation, viral infections, cell and tumour proliferation, inflammation, invasion, and metastasis. The use of artemisinins against different respiratory diseases has been widely investigated but not in a systematic way. Our PMS platform is meant to collect large amount of real-world evidence for safety and efficacy that would be instrumental in disease expansion of PulmoHealTM. Patients can access the PMS survey either via the website: https://pulmoheal.com or by scanning QR code from the PulmoHealTM package.

“We are thrilled to launch PulmoHealTM for respiratory patients based on successful outcome of ARTI-19 interim data,” said Hitesh Windlas, MD, Windlas. “Deploying a safe and effective treatment for respiratory patients we look forward to leveraging Mateon’s AI Telemedicine platform to expand the number of indications that PulmoHealTM can address.”

The interim report of 60 patients of the ARTI-19 study found PulmoHealTM to be significantly effective by more than doubling the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients.

Mike Potts, VP of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mateon, commented, "I am excited with the launch of our telemedicine PMS platform to support PulmoHealTM. We built this telemedicine platform to support future clinical studies and not for PulmoHeal alone. We intend to continue developing and integrating our AI & Blockchain technologies to streamline and accelerate clinical trials worldwide.”