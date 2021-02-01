 

MATEON LAUNCHES ITS AI TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM FOR POST MARKETING SURVEY TO SUPPORT ITS DRUG PRODUCT FOR INDIA, PULMOHEAL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 13:00  |  62   |   |   

AGOURA HILLS, California, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announce today that it has launched its artificial intelligence (AI) telemedicine platform for post marketing survey (PMS) to support the launch of its drug product, PulmoHealTM. The PMS module, with its previously announced AI mobile app, ArtiHealthTM, rounds out the company’s AI telemedicine solution.

The combination of the drug and telemedicine targets patients for respiratory health, including COVID-19, in India. Initially the drug and device combination will only be available in India through our Indian partner, Windlas, with the drug marketed under brand name PulmoHealTM.

“Mateon's artificial intelligence (AI) telemedicine platform for post marketing survey (PMS), will provide large scale real world clinical data necessary for a systematic evaluation of PulmoHealTM in respiratory diseases such as COVID-19, COPD and asthma,” said Saran Saund, CBO and GM of AI Division of Mateon.

Artemisinin- the active component of PulmoHealTM- displays multiple pharmacological actions against inflammation, viral infections, cell and tumour proliferation, inflammation, invasion, and metastasis. The use of artemisinins against different respiratory diseases has been widely investigated but not in a systematic way. Our PMS platform is meant to collect large amount of real-world evidence for safety and efficacy that would be instrumental in disease expansion of PulmoHealTM. Patients can access the PMS survey either via the website: https://pulmoheal.com or by scanning QR code from the PulmoHealTM package.

“We are thrilled to launch PulmoHealTM for respiratory patients based on successful outcome of ARTI-19 interim data,” said Hitesh Windlas, MD, Windlas. “Deploying a safe and effective treatment for respiratory patients we look forward to leveraging Mateon’s AI Telemedicine platform to expand the number of indications that PulmoHealTM can address.”

The interim report of 60 patients of the ARTI-19 study found PulmoHealTM to be significantly effective by more than doubling the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients.

Mike Potts, VP of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mateon, commented, "I am excited with the launch of our telemedicine PMS platform to support PulmoHealTM. We built this telemedicine platform to support future clinical studies and not for PulmoHeal alone. We intend to continue developing and integrating our AI & Blockchain technologies to streamline and accelerate clinical trials worldwide.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MATEON LAUNCHES ITS AI TELEMEDICINE PLATFORM FOR POST MARKETING SURVEY TO SUPPORT ITS DRUG PRODUCT FOR INDIA, PULMOHEAL AGOURA HILLS, California, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:MATN) (“Mateon”), a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases, announce today that it has launched its artificial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
MATEON LAUNCHING MOBILE APP, ARTIHEALTH, FOR REMOTE RESPIRATORY HEALTH ASSESSMENT
13.01.21
MATEON ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM ARTI-19 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING COVID-19 THERAPEUTIC

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
60
MATN (MC $16 M) NEW HOT CORONA Play + 2x Phase 3 Programme