 

XPO Logistics Recognized for LGBTQ+ Inclusion on HRC Corporate Equality Index

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has received a rating of 85 out of 100 on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for LGBTQ+ inclusion for the second consecutive year.

The announcement, made by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, recognizes XPO in the category of Mail and Freight Delivery. The CEI distinguishes employers that take tangible steps to ensure equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer workers and their families.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, “Members of the LGBTQ+ community have always been valuable contributors to our success and we appreciate the diversity they bring to the team. By partnering with the HRC and other organizations committed to equality, we can continually improve our workplace and benefit from the diversity of our employees.”  

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has published the CEI for 19 years with the goal of furthering LGBTQ+ inclusion in the corporate community. The index is based on an annual survey administered to major US employers. It uses three rating criteria: non-discrimination policies; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ and their families; and company support of an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,605 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com




