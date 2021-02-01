 

During First Year in Atlanta, Pinnacle Financial Partners Builds Strong Asset Base, Veteran Team Of 26

Pinnacle Financial Partners accomplished four significant milestones in its first year in Atlanta:

  • Established and built out its main office at 3333 Riverwood Parkway, with a second location on the horizon
  • Reached $275 million in local loan commitments as of Dec. 31, 2020, including:
    • $111 million outstanding
    • $125 million in unfunded commitments
    • $39 million of PPP lending in Georgia
  • Gathered $112 million in local deposits
  • Hired 22 new associates, including 14 revenue producers, for a total team of 26

Pinnacle entered the Atlanta market in late December 2019 by hiring a team of local financial leaders to start a new bank operation and build a team of the best bankers in the market. Despite the headwinds of a global pandemic, economic downturn and contentious civic and political environment, the startup group built a strong asset base and a team that can offer full suite of financial services.

“When we started Pinnacle in Atlanta a year ago, we knew the potential,” said Rob Garcia, Pinnacle’s Atlanta president. “Our market launch was a once-in-a-generation opportunity to grow a new, locally focused bank that could deliver better service to clients while taking market share from our competitors. Despite all that 2020 threw at us, we have capitalized on that potential and built exactly the bank we wanted. We’re still a work in progress and have a lot more growing to do, but we now have the team and foundation to get us there.”

Financial Success

In Pinnacle’s fourth quarter 2020 earnings announcement, the firm reported $111.1 million in local loans outstanding and $112.7 million in local deposits in Atlanta, as of Dec. 31, 2020. That’s in addition to another $125 million in unfunded commitments and $39 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans in Georgia for a total of $275 million in local lending.

These milestones were achieved with just a single office in the market. Pinnacle’s Atlanta location grew throughout 2020 from a small temporary space to a permanent retail office and then added 5,800 square feet of office space on the fifth floor. The firm is now engaged in negotiations for a second office, this time in Buckhead.

Building a Team

Pinnacle added 14 Atlanta associates in late 2020 and early 2021, capping a year of incredible growth that saw the firm balloon from its four initial associates one year ago to 26 associates today. The 14 latest additions bring an average of more than 24 years of experience and come from institutions like Wells Fargo, Truist, Synovus, Renasant, Regions and Ameris Bank. All will be based at the firm’s office at 3333 Riverwood Parkway.

