 

DGAP-DD Odeon Film AG english

01.02.2021, 13:44  |  25   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.02.2021 / 13:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Mischa
Last name(s): Hofmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Odeon Film AG

b) LEI
529900GJ7SD4UUCS3N14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006853005

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.10 EUR 727941.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.10 EUR 727941.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Odeon Film AG
Taunusstraße 21
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64435  01.02.2021 



Diskussion: Wann? Was?...Passiert ist bei Odeon Film die grosse Frageoder ob überhaupt !?!
Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
13:44 Uhr
10:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Odeon Film AG: LEONINE Licensing AG erwirbt den Aktienanteil von Mischa Hofmann (Vorstand der Odeon Film AG) an der Odeon Film AG LEONINE Licensing AG strebt Durchführung eines verschmelzungsrechtlichen Squeeze-outs der Minderheitsaktionäre der Odeon an
10:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Odeon Film AG: LEONINE Licensing AG erwirbt den Aktienanteil von Mischa Hofmann (Vorstand der Odeon Film AG) an der Odeon Film AG LEONINE Licensing AG strebt Durchführung eines verschmelzungsrechtlichen Squeeze-outs der Minderheitsaktionäre der Odeon an

