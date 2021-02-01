Expanded Crafter’s Square Offering Now Available in All U.S. Dollar Tree Stores

“Inspiring the creativity of our customers is at the core of Dollar Tree and we are thrilled to provide an even broader assortment of art and craft supplies at tremendous values,” stated Mike Witynski, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our $1 fixed price point and more than 7,500 convenient U.S. store locations, Crafter’s Square gives our customers unlimited solutions for the current learn-from-home and work-from-home environment. Additionally, there are terrific opportunities for DIY home projects and décor, crafts for the whole family, seasonal decorations, and handmade gifts for both friends and family.”

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) today announced that its expanded Crafter’s Square offering is now available in all U.S. Dollar Tree stores and online at www.DollarTree.com/Crafts .

The expanded Crafter’s Square offering, which ranges from four to 12 additional feet in each store, includes wood crafts and picture frames, art paper, staple-backed canvases, acrylic paints and brushes, glitter, colored pencils and crayons, markers, jewels and beads, make-your-own wreath supplies, ribbons and yarn, scrapbooking stickers, seasonal items and much more, all priced at $1.

The assortment also offers crafting essentials and tools, including hot glue guns and adhesives, scissors, tape, magnets, pins, portable sewing kits, and containers for easy storage solutions.

Along with shopping online at www.DollarTree.com, customers can also visit the website to view Dollar Tree’s DIY blogs and video tutorials for family craft ideas, party and celebration themes, organization and decorating tips, and holiday craft projects.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

