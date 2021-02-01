 

Aramark Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

For the seventh consecutive year, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, proudly announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“Aramark is proud to, once again, be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign as a Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality,” said Ash Hanson, Aramark’s Chief Diversity and Sustainability Officer. “Over the past year, we’ve continued to focus on creating equity and increasing access to opportunities for all of our employees, no matter their orientation and gender identity, and helping enable a culture of inclusion, where everyone can bring their whole self to work.”

“From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision.”

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Aramark’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and, corporate social responsibility. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

