 

UNFI Names Dorn Wenninger Senior Vice President of Produce

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) ("UNFI"), the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in the U.S., announced that Dorn Wenninger has been named its Senior Vice President of Produce effective today. In this role, Wenninger will oversee the growth as well as enhance and execute the strategy and expansion of UNFI’s capabilities in produce. Wenninger will report to Paul Green, UNFI's President of Fresh.

UNFI announced that Dorn Wenninger has been named its Senior Vice President of Produce where he will oversee the growth as well as enhance and execute the strategy and expansion of UNFI's capabilities in produce

"For UNFI and our retail customers, the produce department represents one of the most significant growth opportunity areas in the store,” said Green. “Dorn is an experienced, highly respected, and well-connected leader who will not only advance our growth strategy through sourcing and merchandising efforts, but also provide retailers the insights and strategies they need to build their produce business.”

Wenninger brings to UNFI more than 25 years of experience in the procurement, sales, marketing, and operations of several prominent packaged foods and retail companies. He most recently served as Vice President Perishables for Walmart Mexico where he was responsible for sourcing, buying, and product development of the fresh departments for 2,400 stores in the region as well as Walmart’s owned meat processing plants. Prior to this role, Wenninger served as the Vice President of Produce and Floral and Vice President of Global Food Sourcing for Walmart USA.

Prior to joining Walmart, Wenninger held positions of increasing responsibility with several firms across the United States, Europe, Central America, and Asia. Wenninger served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at The Cobblestone Project, a non-profit farm which provides fresh produce to local Food Banks, and on the Board of Directors of the Amigos de las Americas nonprofit organization. He has also been a member of the Fresh Produce Association Board of Directors.

Wenninger received his International MBA from Thunderbird’s American Graduate School of International Management and a Bachelor of Arts from Kent State University.

About United Natural Foods

UNFI is North America's premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper 'full-store' selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly-traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.



