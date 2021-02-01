 

Jackson Memorial, Among World’s Largest Hospitals, Deploys Everbridge Software to Streamline COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Representing Growing Adoption in the Healthcare Industry

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that a growing number of organizations across industry verticals, including healthcare and government, selected Everbridge to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution with risk insights, logistics awareness and vaccine appointment management. Jackson Memorial Hospital, among the world’s largest hospitals and the third-largest teaching hospital in the U.S. with more than 1,550 licensed beds, became the latest healthcare organization to use the company’s software to streamline vaccine distribution and supply chain management.

Public and Private Sector Demand Grows for Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) Software Supporting the Vaccine Rollout (Photo: Business Wire)

“Everbridge allows us to easily manage the COVID-19 vaccine supply chain, rapidly communicate with our staff, streamline vaccine appointments, and monitor risks,” said Mark Aprigliano, Senior Director, Public Safety at Jackson Health System. “The software remains instrumental to our distribution of the vaccine to our patients and across a number of other hospitals in the region. We even use it to coordinate deliveries with local authorities.”

In January 2021, Everbridge launched COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution, an extension to its CEM platform supporting the full spectrum of organizations that develop, manufacture, transport, distribute, regulate, and administer the coronavirus vaccine. The offering also provides governments with a single, unified platform to expedite vaccine coordination, communication and distribution for residents. Recent deployments of Everbridge’s CEM Platform to power the digital vaccination distribution system, include the entire state population of West Virginia, Leon County Department of Health, the County of Sarasota, Florida, and other public and private sector organizations.

With Everbridge’s COVID-19 Shield: Vaccine Distribution, enterprise customers gain capabilities to: coordinate the number of employees who have been vaccinated, manage population density and access to office buildings based on vaccination status, and receive timely alerts when employees report signs of illness so they can quickly respond to safeguard staff and visitors.

