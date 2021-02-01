 

Eaton Named to FORTUNE’s 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Power management company Eaton has been named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE magazine.

“It’s a privilege to be named among this year’s World’s Most Admired Companies,” said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer. “This past year was an incredibly challenging time for our company and the entire world, but our colleagues continued to live by our values, placing our customers, shareholders and communities at the center of all we do. This award honors their remarkable commitment to our stakeholders and to our mission.”

FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies is based on company surveys and peer ratings from top executives, directors and members of the financial community. They rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees.



