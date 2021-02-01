 

Eutelsat and TelOne (Pvt) Limited Sign Multi-service Agreement to Bring High Quality Broadband Connectivity to Zimbabwe

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 13:35  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications’ (Euronext Paris: ETL), and TelOne (Pvt) Limited, one of Zimbabwe’s leading Internet Service Providers, have signed a master service agreement to bring high quality satellite broadband to Zimbabwe.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement with Eutelsat’s broadband division, Konnect Africa, beginning in March 2021, TelOne (Pvt) Limited will leverage the operational flexibility and power of the EUTELSAT KONNECT satellite to bring connectivity to households and businesses located in remote and rural locations across Zimbabwe.

EUTELSAT KONNECT is a new-generation, High Throughput Satellite offering unprecedented operational flexibility that has been gradually entering service since November 2020. With 75 Gbps of Ka-band capacity across a network of 65 spotbeams, it provides quasi-complete coverage of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Commenting on the agreement, Mrs Chipo Mtasa, Managing Director of TelOne (Pvt) Limited said: “By securing this premium capacity and service we will be able to pursue our mission of offering fast, reliable broadband services at an affordable price to homes, businesses, educational institutions and Government departments all over Zimbabwe. We are passionate about making long lasting and meaningful connections through our services, and this will now become a reality for customers in even the remotest regions, in line with in our vision for a digitally enabled society by 2023”.

Guido Merien-van Sprundel of Eutelsat, sales director for Southern Africa of Eutelsat added: “We are delighted to begin this partnership with TelOne (Pvt) Limited to bring Ka-band connectivity to businesses and consumers in Zimbabwe. This agreement, which extends our service to yet another African nation, reflects the significant demand on the African continent for reliable internet services and we look forward to supporting TelOne (Pvt) Limited for many years to come. ”

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 6 600 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: v a l u e 8.Nov.2018 HV, Dividende steigt von 1,21 auf 1.27

Diskussion: Börsenentwicklung bei einem feststehenden Meteoriteneinschlag
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eutelsat and TelOne (Pvt) Limited Sign Multi-service Agreement to Bring High Quality Broadband Connectivity to Zimbabwe Regulatory News: Eutelsat Communications’ (Euronext Paris: ETL), and TelOne (Pvt) Limited, one of Zimbabwe’s leading Internet Service Providers, have signed a master service agreement to bring high quality satellite broadband to Zimbabwe. Under the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
Takeda Completes Sale of TachoSil to Corza Health
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Liquid Telecom Renews and Expands Capacity Agreements on Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT 7B Satellite
25.01.21
Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD Neighborhood to Launch ESR 24/7 Esports Network (ESR), The First 24/7 Linear Video Gaming Channel Over Europe
18.01.21
Eutelsat’s konnect to Provide Connectivity Services to the Post Office Network in Côte d’Ivoire
15.01.21
Half Year Liquidity Contract Eutelsat Communications Contracted With Exane BNP Paribas
13.01.21
EIB Supports Eutelsat for the Procurement and Launch of the KONNECT VHTS Satellite

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.01.21
13
Börsenentwicklung bei einem feststehenden Meteoriteneinschlag
30.01.21
85
v a l u e 8.Nov.2018 HV, Dividende steigt von 1,21 auf 1.27