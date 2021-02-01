AnPac Bio Granted a New US patent on Novel Medical Device for Multi-Cancer Detection

AnPac Bio has been focusing on innovation and IP build-up since its inception, with over 200 patent applications filed including over 100 patents issued in nearly 20 countries and regions. In particular, AnPac Bio has devoted significant efforts and resources in intellectual property (IP) protection in the U.S., with 20 U.S. patents issued and more U.S. patent applications pending.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that a new U.S. patent titled “Apparatus for Detecting Tumor Cells” (patent number 10,895,573) was granted to the Company by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 19, 2021, AnPac Bio’s 20th patent granted in the U.S. The patent contains 38 claims and covers a range of novel features for multi-cancer detection, which has become increasingly important, and covers the cancer detection apparatus, components of the apparatus, reagents, detection mechanisms, and a wide range of detection parameters, including bio-physical properties.

Dr. Chris Yu, AnPac Bio’s CEO, commented: “We are very proud of having another U.S. patent issued in the critical space of multi-cancer detection, which is a significant market and is expected to continue to grow. Some of the novel aspects and technology components in the issued patent are being implemented into our new cancer screening products which will have enhanced detection performance and are expected to have more competitive advantages over traditional cancer screening and detection technologies. Further, the 20th U.S. patent issued to AnPac Bio strengthens our patent portfolio and IP protection of our novel technology and products.”

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 30, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China, as well as one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the U.S., AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of May 2020. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.