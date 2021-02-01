 

Correction Publishing of Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 2020  

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 1 FEBRUARY 2021 AT 2.45 P.M. EET

Correction: Publishing of Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 2020  

Correction to the publishing time: Friday, 12 February 2021 at 12.00 EET.

Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release 2020 on Friday, 12 February 2021 at 12.00 EET. The Financial Statement Release will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/ after publication.

Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the fourth quarter 2020.

Date and time: Friday, 12 February 2021 at 2.00 p.m. EET

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:
https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/enento_2021_0212_q4

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104
United States, LA: +1 323-701-0223
United States, NY: +1 646-828-8195
The conference ID code: 984174

The presentation material will be available on the company’s investor website at 1.30 p.m. EET and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7056

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.




