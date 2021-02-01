Publishing of Enento Group’s Financial Statement Release 2020  

Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement Release 2020 on Friday, 12 February 2021 at 12.00 EET. The Financial Statement Release will be available on Enento’s investor website https://enento.com/investors/ after publication.

Enento Group will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media in English on the same day, where CEO Jukka Ruuska and CFO Elina Stråhlman will present the performance and events of the fourth quarter 2020.

Date and time: Friday, 12 February 2021 at 2.00 p.m. EET

You can follow the English webcast and conference call at:

https://cloud.webcast.fi/enento/enento_2021_0212_q4

To participate in the conference call, please dial in using one of the numbers below:

Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0360

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9104

United States, LA: +1 323-701-0223

United States, NY: +1 646-828-8195

The conference ID code: 984174

The presentation material will be available on the company’s investor website at 1.30 p.m. EET and a recording of the webcast later during the day.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Pia Katila

Investor Relations Manager

tel. +358 10 270 7056

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.