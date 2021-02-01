 

Ashland commits to Science Based Targets initiative and becomes signatory to the United Nations Global Compact furthering the company’s ESG agenda

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 13:30  |  25   |   |   

Business plans include sustainability within innovation strategy, science-based emissions reduction targets and human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption goals

Wilmington, Del., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland is joining the global movement of leading companies and aligning operations with the ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Accord to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. Ashland has also committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of the company’s business strategy, culture and day-to-day operations, and will engage in collaborative projects which advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Science-based targets provide a clearly-defined path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief operating officer, Ashland.  “We support public accountability and transparency, and we commit to reporting our progress. These initiatives reinforce Ashland’s core values and strengthen our environment, social and governance (ESG) agenda. They provide a platform for sustainable innovations that will foster top-line growth in the transition to the low-carbon economy.”

1.5°C Science Based Emissions Reduction Targets

More than 1,000 businesses are working with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce their emissions in line with climate science. Ashland has committed to set science-based emissions reduction targets across all relevant scopes1, in line with 1.5°C emissions scenarios to ensure the strongest ambition in the short-to -medium term. The campaign is led by the SBTi and backed by a global coalition of UN leaders, business organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

United Nations Global Compact

The UN Global Compact has been deemed the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. It aims to accelerate business action to achieve sustainable development goals and more ambitious climate targets. By committing, Ashland joins more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and 69 local networks.

Ashland’s ongoing sustainability efforts have been focused on three key domains: sustainable sourcing, operations and solutions.

Sourcing

Ashland is pursuing Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) Supply Chain certification, Forest Stewardship Council Chain of Custody Certification (FSC) and is establishing a program for responsible guar sourcing. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ashland commits to Science Based Targets initiative and becomes signatory to the United Nations Global Compact furthering the company’s ESG agenda Business plans include sustainability within innovation strategy, science-based emissions reduction targets and human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption goalsWilmington, Del., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ashland is joining the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
ICG: Directorate Change
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Awilco Drilling PLC: CEO resigns from Awilco Drilling
Kaldalón hf.: Sala á fasteignaverkefni
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus