Ashland commits to Science Based Targets initiative and becomes signatory to the United Nations Global Compact furthering the company’s ESG agenda

Wilmington, Del., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland is joining the global movement of leading companies and aligning operations with the ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Accord to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. Ashland has also committed to making the UN Global Compact and its principles part of the company’s business strategy, culture and day-to-day operations, and will engage in collaborative projects which advance the broader development goals of the United Nations, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Science-based targets provide a clearly-defined path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Guillermo Novo, chairman and chief operating officer, Ashland. “We support public accountability and transparency, and we commit to reporting our progress. These initiatives reinforce Ashland’s core values and strengthen our environment, social and governance (ESG) agenda. They provide a platform for sustainable innovations that will foster top-line growth in the transition to the low-carbon economy.”

1.5°C Science Based Emissions Reduction Targets

More than 1,000 businesses are working with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce their emissions in line with climate science. Ashland has committed to set science-based emissions reduction targets across all relevant scopes1, in line with 1.5°C emissions scenarios to ensure the strongest ambition in the short-to -medium term. The campaign is led by the SBTi and backed by a global coalition of UN leaders, business organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

United Nations Global Compact

The UN Global Compact has been deemed the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. It aims to accelerate business action to achieve sustainable development goals and more ambitious climate targets. By committing, Ashland joins more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and 69 local networks.

Ashland’s ongoing sustainability efforts have been focused on three key domains: sustainable sourcing, operations and solutions.

Sourcing

Ashland is pursuing Roundtable for Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) Supply Chain certification, Forest Stewardship Council Chain of Custody Certification (FSC) and is establishing a program for responsible guar sourcing.