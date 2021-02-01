Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Conditional Approval to List on NEO Exchange

With the impending migration from the CSE to the NEO, the Company is positioning its common shares to be traded on a senior exchange in Canada, providing exposure to an increased number of retail and institutional investors.

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) ("Mydecine" or the "Company"), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced today that it has received Conditional Approval to migrate and uplist its common shares with the NEO Exchange (“NEO”). Final approval is subject to the Company fulfilling all of NEO’s listing requirements.

“The NEO is a senior stock exchange which offers a highly personalized approach to service while providing enhanced liquidity, and increased access to retail and institutional investors. Becoming a NEO-listed company represents a significant milestone for Mydecine to expand our appeal to a larger shareholder base and raise the company’s profile among the investment community. As a senior exchange, NEO provides added liquidity and exposure to institutional investors to allow our growth to continue, which simply is not available on the junior exchanges,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine.

The anticipated uplisting is not expected to impact the ability of current investors to trade shares of Mydecine and the symbol will remain ‘MYCO.’

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.