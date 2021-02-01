 

Biogen Announces FDA Approval of PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) Intramuscular Administration for Multiple Sclerosis

  • Intramuscular injection PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) is now approved in the U.S. and the European Union, offering individuals with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) a treatment option with significantly reduced injection site reactions
  • PLEGRIDY has a well-characterized safety and efficacy profile with a proven ability to reduce relapses and delay disability progression
  • Treatment access and options have become increasingly important for MS patients in the COVID-19 environment

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new intramuscular (IM) injection route of administration for PLEGRIDY (peginterferon beta-1a) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). The new IM administration offers people living with relapsing MS the well-characterized efficacy and safety of PLEGRIDY with the potential for significantly reduced injection site reactions. This approval expands Biogen’s industry-leading portfolio of MS treatments, which also includes the subcutaneous (SC) administration of PLEGRIDY, and follows the European Commission’s marketing authorization for the IM administration in December 2020.

“At Biogen, we are committed to continued innovation to give people with MS more choices and more options to meet their individual preferences and needs,” said Maha Radhakrishnan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Biogen. “PLEGRIDY is a proven, effective therapy for relapsing MS, and this approval gives new and current MS patients a different delivery method that has the potential to significantly reduce injection site reactions.”

MS is an autoimmune disorder that affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide. Access to and availability of treatment options have become increasingly important in the current COVID-19 environment. The addition of the IM administration of PLEGRIDY to Biogen’s MS portfolio offers another important option at a time when MS patients are being encouraged to discuss their MS treatment and considerations around COVID-19 vaccination with their physicians.1,2  

The FDA’s approval of the IM administration for PLEGRIDY is based on data evaluating bioequivalence and adverse reactions associated with IM administration compared to SC administration in healthy volunteers. Bioequivalence between the two dosing regimens was confirmed and data show that participants receiving PLEGRIDY through IM administration experienced fewer injection site reactions in comparison to participants receiving SC administration (14.4 percent vs. 32.1 percent). The overall safety profiles were generally similar and there were no new safety signals observed.3

