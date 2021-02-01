Arcutis Announces Positive Topline Results from Pivotal DERMIS-1 and -2 Phase 3 Trials of Topical Roflumilast Cream (ARQ-151) in Plaque Psoriasis

Roflumilast cream demonstrated statistically significant superiority over vehicle on primary endpoint of IGA Success



Favorable safety and tolerability profile in this patient population

New Drug Application (NDA) submission anticipated in the second half of 2021

Roflumilast cream potential “Best in Class” topical PDE4 inhibitor, a non-steroidal treatment intended for chronic use

Plaque psoriasis affects approximately 8.6 million patients in the U.S.

Company to host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a medical dermatology company developing innovative treatments for patients with immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, today announced positive topline results from the DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2 pivotal Phase 3 studies evaluating roflumilast cream (ARQ-151) as a potential topical treatment for plaque psoriasis. Roflumilast cream is a once daily topical formulation of roflumilast, a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitor (PDE4).

On the studies’ primary endpoint of Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) Success at week 8, roflumilast cream 0.3% had an ‘IGA Success’ rate in DERMIS-1 of 42.4% compared to a vehicle rate of 6.1% (P<0.0001), and in DERMIS-2 an ‘IGA Success’ rate of 37.5% compared to a vehicle rate of 6.9% (P<0.0001). IGA Success was defined as an IGA score of clear or almost clear and at least a 2-grade improvement from baseline. Roflumilast cream 0.3% also demonstrated statistically significant improvements over vehicle on key secondary endpoints, including on Intertriginous IGA (I-IGA) Success, Psoriasis Area Severity Index-75 (PASI-75), reductions in itch as measured by the Worst Itch-Numerical Rating Scale (WI-NRS), and patient perceptions of symptoms as measured by the Psoriasis Symptoms Diary (PSD).

In DERMIS-1 and DERMIS-2, roflumilast cream was generally safe and well-tolerated. The incidence of Treatment Emergent Adverse Events (TEAEs) was low and similar between active treatment and vehicle, with most TEAEs assessed as mild to moderate in severity. Overall, 90% of patients who were randomized to roflumilast cream in the studies completed the full 8 weeks. Among subjects receiving roflumilast cream, there were only 5 discontinuations in DERMIS-1 due to a TEAE (1.7% of subjects) and 1 discontinution in DERMIS-2 due to TEAE (0.3% of subjects), and there were no treatment-related Serious Adverse Events (SAEs).