 

Trevi Therapeutics Appoints William Forbes, Pharm.D. as Chief Development Officer

Industry Veteran to Lead the Clinical Development of Haduvio in Multiple Indications

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced the appointment of William Forbes, Pharm.D., as Chief Development Officer. Dr. Forbes will join Trevi’s senior management team and be responsible for leading the clinical development of Haduvio which is in late-stage clinical trials in its two lead indications.

“I am happy to welcome Bill to our executive leadership team,” said Jennifer L. Good, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trevi. “Bill has a proven track record of success in developing and managing highly effective product development teams and progressing products through all phases of clinical development and regulatory milestones, including multiple approvals. Bill’s extensive experience in pharmaceutical product development will be extremely valuable as we complete enrollment and report top-line data from our Phase 2b/3 trial for chronic pruritus in patients with prurigo nodularis and our Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with IPF and prepare for the next steps in development for both of these programs.”

Dr. Forbes joins Trevi with over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical product development. Before joining Trevi, he served as Founder, President and CEO of Vivelix Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Vivelix, Dr. Forbes held multiple senior leadership positions throughout his career, including Chief Development Officer for Salix Pharmaceuticals where he was responsible for the development of Xifaxan (rifaximin) in multiple indications. Dr. Forbes’ contributions at Salix were instrumental in guiding 12 FDA approvals. He holds a Pharm.D. from Creighton University.

“This is an exciting time to join Trevi with two late-stage development programs of Haduvio ongoing which could help to meet the needs’ of patients suffering from serious conditions with no approved therapies,” said Dr. Forbes. “I am impressed with Trevi’s highly skilled professionals and look forward to working with the team to achieve key near-term product development goals this year.”

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is currently developing Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems. Trevi is currently conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio, referred to as the PRISM trial, in patients with severe pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with IPF.

