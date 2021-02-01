 

Grant Duncan Joins Korn Ferry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Grant Duncan has joined Korn Ferry as senior client partner and a Managing Director Media, Entertainment, and Digital EMEA. He is based in the firm’s London office.

Duncan joins Korn Ferry from a global search and leadership advisory firm where he led the United Kingdom’s Technology, Media, and Telecommunications practice with a particular focus on media and content. There, he built the EMEA Digital practice, supporting companies and boards with their digital transformation strategies. Prior to working in executive search, Duncan spent 25 years in the advertising industry. During this time, he was CEO of Publicis Group's United Kingdom operation.

“We are pleased to welcome Grant to the team,” said Sonamara Jeffreys, co-president, EMEA, Korn Ferry. “He is widely regarded by leaders who are looking to advance their strategies through talent in a digital world. He brings a wealth of experience working with the world's leading media and entertainment businesses, helping them build their management teams both locally and internationally. In parallel, he has become a valued adviser to organizations across all sectors as they navigate the impact of digital transformation on their business models.”

Duncan is a patron of the Royal Television Society and fellow of both the Marketing Society and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising. He holds an MA from St. Andrews University, and is a graduate of the INSEAD Advanced Management.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Grant Duncan Joins Korn Ferry Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Grant Duncan has joined Korn Ferry as senior client partner and a Managing Director Media, Entertainment, and Digital EMEA. He is based in the firm’s London office. Duncan joins Korn Ferry from a global search …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Korn Ferry Earns Top Marks in Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index
22.01.21
Korn Ferry Expands Presence in Russia
08.01.21
Charlie Falcone Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
06.01.21
Jena Abernathy Joins Korn Ferry as Sector Leader - Healthcare Board Services