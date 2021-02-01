 

PharmaTher Signs Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Patented Microneedle Delivery Technology to Deliver Ketamine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 13:59   

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF), who through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc. (“PharmaTher”), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that PharmaTher has entered into an Exclusive Worldwide Patent and Know-how License Agreement (the “Agreement”) with The Queen’s University of Belfast (“QUB”) for the development and commercialization of a patented hydrogel-forming microneedle delivery technology developed by Professor Ryan Donnelly to support PharmaTher’s product and clinical development initiatives with ketamine.

PharmaTher will incorporate KETABET, its licensed patented formulation that combines FDA-approved ketamine and betaine, with Professor Donnelly’s patented hydrogel-forming microneedle (“MN”) patch technology.

The proposed KETABET MN patch offers a potential game-changing therapeutic solution to treat mental health disorders, neurological and pain disorders.

Most recently, Professor Donnelly’s lab successfully completed research and published a paper titled “Hydrogel-forming microneedle arrays as a therapeutic option for transdermal esketamine delivery” validating the delivery of esketamine, the S(+) enantiomer of ketamine, in a novel microneedle patch which may overcome the drawbacks associated with ketamine administration in an intravenous or nasal spray format.1

The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for SPRAVATO (esketamine) nasal spray and in March 2019 approved SPRAVATO, in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, for treatment-resistant depression to Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPRAVATO requires numerous administration sessions in a certified medical office under medical supervision by a health care provider.3 An equity analyst predicted that SPRAVATO could generate $3 billion in peak sales.4

PharmaTher’s KETABET MN patch aims to empower patients to dose their medication remotely, safely and conveniently rather than being under supervision by a healthcare provider at a certified medical office. KETABET MN patch has the potential for enabling continuous delivery of KETABET (without pain) with minimal formulation manipulation into systemic circulation while maintaining constant plasma levels for more than 24 hours that will improve efficacy and compliance for patients.1-2

