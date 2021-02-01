 

SPE Selects ARIA microHSM for Key Encryption and VMware Security

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

Replaces legacy HSM technology with a turnkey SmartNIC-based solution

BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, today announced that SPE, a managed IT services provider for the healthcare and telecommunications industries, selected the ARIA microHSM solution as its key management server (KMS) for securing its internal VMware environment. The ARIA microHSM generates hundreds of encryption keys per minute, giving SPE a powerful, low-cost, zero-footprint and highly scalable KMS solution. It also enables SPE to expand its managed IT services portfolio to offer its customers critical asset remote encryption services.

“The ARIA microHSM proved to be the ideal solution for our VMware encryption needs,” said Paolo Prandirini, CEO, SPE. “Since it is built on a PCIe network adapter, it was easy to deploy in our existing environment and offers ample opportunity for expansion. In little effort, we were able to encrypt our VMware applications, as well as data at rest."   

Delivering KMS functionality using a PCIe SmartNIC offers performance and security benefits not achievable by today’s technologies. Utilizing a dedicated network adapter offloads the host CPU, preserving processing power and separating the key-serving and management functions from applications and VM environments. The encryption keys are generated and stored on the ARIA microHSM SmartNIC, providing a highly available solution that shields the key store from exposure to breach.

The ARIA microHSM device also supports best practice capabilities such as “Bring Your Own Key” (BYOK). It serves and securely sends keys anywhere needed, including public cloud environments, to encrypt VMs or provide keys to cloud applications themselves. Handling the keys in this manner removes the risk in trusting the cloud provider to securely handle and manage the keys they generate. This puts the customer fully in control of locking down their own data.

The ARIA microHSM solution is built upon the key management interoperability protocol (KMIP) standard to secure any KMIP-compatible application. This means any application can send unencrypted data locally to the PCIe slot resident microHSM to be encrypted or decrypted. By leveraging local connectivity, rather than sending the data across the network to a remote hardware security modules (HSM) appliance, the ARIA microHSM device maintains high availability and improved application response rates. The ARIA microHSM was built to be plug-and-play deployable and easy to update, whereas legacy HSMs typically require professional services for installation, updates and ongoing maintenance. Thus, the microHSM makes it practical and affordable for widespread use of data encryption, allowing organizations of all types to protect their data better.

Learn more about ARIA microHSM today.

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions
ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

Amy Carey
amy.carey@ariacybersecurity.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPE Selects ARIA microHSM for Key Encryption and VMware Security Replaces legacy HSM technology with a turnkey SmartNIC-based solutionBOSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Strengthens Relationship with StorMagic to Address the Need for a Secure, High-Performance Hardware Security Module (HSM)