SPE Selects ARIA microHSM for Key Encryption and VMware Security

“The ARIA microHSM proved to be the ideal solution for our VMware encryption needs,” said Paolo Prandirini, CEO, SPE. “Since it is built on a PCIe network adapter, it was easy to deploy in our existing environment and offers ample opportunity for expansion. In little effort, we were able to encrypt our VMware applications, as well as data at rest."

BOSTON, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a CSPi business (NASDAQ: CSPi) that delivers a software-defined approach for improved cyber-attack incident response, today announced that SPE, a managed IT services provider for the healthcare and telecommunications industries, selected the ARIA microHSM solution as its key management server (KMS) for securing its internal VMware environment. The ARIA microHSM generates hundreds of encryption keys per minute, giving SPE a powerful, low-cost, zero-footprint and highly scalable KMS solution. It also enables SPE to expand its managed IT services portfolio to offer its customers critical asset remote encryption services.

Delivering KMS functionality using a PCIe SmartNIC offers performance and security benefits not achievable by today’s technologies. Utilizing a dedicated network adapter offloads the host CPU, preserving processing power and separating the key-serving and management functions from applications and VM environments. The encryption keys are generated and stored on the ARIA microHSM SmartNIC, providing a highly available solution that shields the key store from exposure to breach.

The ARIA microHSM device also supports best practice capabilities such as “Bring Your Own Key” (BYOK). It serves and securely sends keys anywhere needed, including public cloud environments, to encrypt VMs or provide keys to cloud applications themselves. Handling the keys in this manner removes the risk in trusting the cloud provider to securely handle and manage the keys they generate. This puts the customer fully in control of locking down their own data.

The ARIA microHSM solution is built upon the key management interoperability protocol (KMIP) standard to secure any KMIP-compatible application. This means any application can send unencrypted data locally to the PCIe slot resident microHSM to be encrypted or decrypted. By leveraging local connectivity, rather than sending the data across the network to a remote hardware security modules (HSM) appliance, the ARIA microHSM device maintains high availability and improved application response rates. The ARIA microHSM was built to be plug-and-play deployable and easy to update, whereas legacy HSMs typically require professional services for installation, updates and ongoing maintenance. Thus, the microHSM makes it practical and affordable for widespread use of data encryption, allowing organizations of all types to protect their data better.

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc., recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways to monitor internal traffic while capturing and feeding the right mix of analytics to security tools like SIEMs or our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltrations. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to improve their security posture—no matter their environment. ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions include ARIA Software-Defined Security (SDS), Myricom SmartNIC network adapters, and nVoy Security appliances. With a proven track record supporting the Department of Defense and many intelligence agencies in their war on terror, and an award-winning portfolio of security solutions, ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions is committed to leading the way to ensure cybersecurity success. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

