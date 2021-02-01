 

NV5 to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on Tuesday, March 2nd at 4 30pm ET

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 2, 2021 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time the same day.

NV5 Chairman and CEO, Dickerson Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Edward Codispoti, will host the call followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Toll-free dial-in number: +1 (833) 900-1538
International dial-in number: +1 (236) 712-2278
Conference ID: 4096283
Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Participants joining by phone are requested to call the conference line ten minutes early to avoid wait times while connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website. The press release announcing financial results and the presentation slides to be covered during the conference call will also be posted on the site.

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.




Wertpapier


