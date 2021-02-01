Spectral Medical Appoints Dr. John Kellum as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Kellum’s appointment is effective March 1, 2021. He will assume the full-time role of Chief Medical Officer at both Spectral and Dialco, where he will be responsible for leading all medical and scientific activities, clinical activities and scientific evaluation of all partnership opportunities.

Dr. Kellum is considered one of the leading critical care researchers and world’s foremost experts on blood purification and acute kidney injury (“AKI”). He has pioneered research in the area of blood purification and has published original work on its application to clinical practice. Dr. Kellum is a founding member and past president of the Acute Dialysis Quality Initiative (ADQI) where he developed the first widely accepted consensus definition for acute renal failure - the original manuscript has been cited over 6,000 times. He is also a co-chair of the Kidney Diseases Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) clinical practice guideline on acute kidney injury. His research has received continuous funding from the National Institutes of Health since 2001. In addition, Dr. Kellum has served as a consultant to the FDA, the Department of Defense, the medical device industry and the pharmaceutical sector.

At the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Kellum is a Professor of Medicine, Bioengineering, and Clinical & Translational Science, and serves as a Chair in Critical Research. He is also Vice Chair for Research within the Department of Critical Care Medicine and Director of the Center for Critical Care Nephrology. He has authored more than 400 publications. He lectures widely and has given more than 300 seminars and invited lectures worldwide related to his research.

“We are honored that Dr. Kellum has agreed to serve as our Chief Medical Officer,” stated Dr. Paul Walker, President and CEO of Spectral Medical Inc. “As one of the preeminent critical care researchers in the world in the field of sepsis, we expect he will be invaluable in helping complete our Tigris pivotal trial of PMX (Toraymyxin PMX-20R) for the treatment of patients with septic shock and endotoxemia, proven by an elevated endotoxin activity assay (“EAA”). The appointment of such a highly accomplished and respected clinician will be integral to the next phase of our growth as we move forward with our goal of combatting sepsis with our personalized therapeutic approach. Dr. Kellum’s international leadership in the critical role of directed renal replacement therapy will help guide the commercial rollout of our new “SAMI” and “DIMI” platforms targeting both the acute and chronic renal dialysis therapy markets. Given his unique capabilities and relationships, Dr. Kellum will also assist us in exploring new strategic opportunities, which could include partnerships, grants or opportunistic acquisitions of complementary assets and therapies in the fields of septic shock and acute kidney disease.”