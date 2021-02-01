 

Spectral Medical Appoints Dr. John Kellum as Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

A World Authority in Blood Purification and Renal Replacement Therapy

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, as well as commercializing a new proprietary platform targeting the renal replacement therapy market through its wholly owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), today announced the appointment of Dr. John Kellum, MD, MCCM as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Kellum’s appointment is effective March 1, 2021. He will assume the full-time role of Chief Medical Officer at both Spectral and Dialco, where he will be responsible for leading all medical and scientific activities, clinical activities and scientific evaluation of all partnership opportunities.

Dr. Kellum is considered one of the leading critical care researchers and world’s foremost experts on blood purification and acute kidney injury (“AKI”). He has pioneered research in the area of blood purification and has published original work on its application to clinical practice. Dr. Kellum is a founding member and past president of the Acute Dialysis Quality Initiative (ADQI) where he developed the first widely accepted consensus definition for acute renal failure - the original manuscript has been cited over 6,000 times. He is also a co-chair of the Kidney Diseases Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) clinical practice guideline on acute kidney injury. His research has received continuous funding from the National Institutes of Health since 2001. In addition, Dr. Kellum has served as a consultant to the FDA, the Department of Defense, the medical device industry and the pharmaceutical sector.

At the University of Pittsburgh, Dr. Kellum is a Professor of Medicine, Bioengineering, and Clinical & Translational Science, and serves as a Chair in Critical Research. He is also Vice Chair for Research within the Department of Critical Care Medicine and Director of the Center for Critical Care Nephrology. He has authored more than 400 publications. He lectures widely and has given more than 300 seminars and invited lectures worldwide related to his research.

“We are honored that Dr. Kellum has agreed to serve as our Chief Medical Officer,” stated Dr. Paul Walker, President and CEO of Spectral Medical Inc. “As one of the preeminent critical care researchers in the world in the field of sepsis, we expect he will be invaluable in helping complete our Tigris pivotal trial of PMX (Toraymyxin PMX-20R) for the treatment of patients with septic shock and endotoxemia, proven by an elevated endotoxin activity assay (“EAA”). The appointment of such a highly accomplished and respected clinician will be integral to the next phase of our growth as we move forward with our goal of combatting sepsis with our personalized therapeutic approach. Dr. Kellum’s international leadership in the critical role of directed renal replacement therapy will help guide the commercial rollout of our new “SAMI” and “DIMI” platforms targeting both the acute and chronic renal dialysis therapy markets. Given his unique capabilities and relationships, Dr. Kellum will also assist us in exploring new strategic opportunities, which could include partnerships, grants or opportunistic acquisitions of complementary assets and therapies in the fields of septic shock and acute kidney disease.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spectral Medical Appoints Dr. John Kellum as Chief Medical Officer A World Authority in Blood Purification and Renal Replacement TherapyTORONTO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a late stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Announces UK Government Exercise of Option for 40 Million Doses of its Inactivated, ...
NIO Inc. Provides January 2021 Delivery Update
Update to 01/26/21 COVI-MSC Press Release: Fourth Patient Also Released From Hospital Following Third Infusion of Stem Cells
Coherus BioSciences to expand late-stage pipeline to immuno-oncology with in-license of Junshi ...
ICG: Directorate Change
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month ...
Cameco Increases Interest in Global Laser Enrichment
Matinas BioPharma Announces Topline Results from ENHANCE-IT Study of LYPDISO Against Vascepa
Clariant AG: Board of Directors decides on agenda items for the 26th Annual General Meeting
Yield10 Bioscience Announces Pricing of $12.7 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Spectral Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference
06.01.21
Spectral Medical to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on January 7, 2021