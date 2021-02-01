Junshi Biosciences and Coherus BioSciences Announce Collaboration to Co-Develop Anti-PD-1 Antibody, Toripalimab, in U.S. and Canada

Junshi Biosciences to receive up to an aggregate of US$1.11 billion of upfront payment, exercise fee and milestone payments from Coherus for the grant of the license of toripalimab and the two option programs (if exercised) in US and Canada



The first toripalimab BLA to be filed with the US FDA for nasopharyngeal carcinoma later this year

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, today announced a collaboration with Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) for the development and commercialization of toripalimab, Junshi Biosciences’ anti-PD-1 antibody, in the United States and Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, Junshi Biosciences will receive up to an aggregate of US$1.11 billion of upfront payment, exercise fee and milestone payments from Coherus for the grant of the license of toripalimab and the two option programs (if exercised). Junshi Biosciences and Coherus will co-develop toripalimab, and Coherus will be responsible for all commercial activities in US and Canada. Junshi Biosciences has also granted Coherus options to JS006 (an anti-TIGIT antibody) and JS018-1 (a next generation engineered IL-2 cytokine), as well as first negotiation rights to two early-stage checkpoint inhibitor antibodies.

“We believe Coherus is the ideal partner for us in North America. Their commercial team has demonstrated remarkable ability to gain significant share of the oncology market against entrenched large competitors,” said Dr. Ning LI, CEO of Junshi Biosciences. “Toripalimab could be the first marketed Chinese anti-PD-1 antibody in the overseas market. The collaboration with Coherus will be a critical step to build up our global commercial network. We look forward to working closely with Coherus to establish toripalimab’s position in the United States and Canadian markets in order to provide patients with affordable high-quality innovative care.”

“Toripalimab has a compelling clinical profile with impressive efficacy and safety, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Junshi Biosciences to deliver patient benefit in the United States and Canada,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “Our mission has always been to increase patient access to important medicines and to deliver significant health care system savings. This transaction builds on that mission to include the rapidly growing checkpoint inhibitor market, which is expected to exceed US$25 billion by 2025, and provides us the essential backbone drug for development of next-generation combination therapies.”