 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month in January 2021, Exceeding CAD $81 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that January 2021 trading volumes (purchase and sales of cryptocurrency) exceeded CAD $81 million, growing an impressive 2.4x Month over Month (MoM), and setting another consecutive monthly record.

Further, Netcoins would like to update shareholders with the following key metrics from January:

  • Monthly revenues hit a new record high growing 2.5x MoM
  • Monthly Active Users has grown by 1.75x (75%) MoM
  • Assets Under Custody (AUC) has grown 50% MoM
  • New verified users more than doubled (149%) MoM 
  • Dollars traded per active customer increased 1.4x MoM
  • Trading margins continue to track above 1%

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks, “We are thrilled with the exponential growth we have accomplished over the last year, with revenues increasing over 1900% this month vs January 2020. We already have the infrastructure in place to support another year of significant growth. We also have a number of new products, features, and initiatives on the roadmap to maintain our current trajectory and deliver another exceptional year.

We are well positioned to continue capitalizing on the increased demand for our services as we see more monthly active users and higher trading volumes per customer. Netcoins continues to excel as Canada’s easiest, most trusted way to buy and sell crypto.

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns
CEO
mark@biggdigitalassets.com
T:+1.844.515.2646

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

