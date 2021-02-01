BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 2.4x Month over Month in January 2021, Exceeding CAD $81 Million

Further, Netcoins would like to update shareholders with the following key metrics from January:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce that January 2021 trading volumes (purchase and sales of cryptocurrency) exceeded CAD $81 million, growing an impressive 2.4x Month over Month (MoM), and setting another consecutive monthly record.

Monthly revenues hit a new record high growing 2.5x MoM

Monthly Active Users has grown by 1.75x (75%) MoM

Assets Under Custody (AUC) has grown 50% MoM

New verified users more than doubled (149%) MoM

Dollars traded per active customer increased 1.4x MoM

Trading margins continue to track above 1%

Netcoins president, Mitchell Demeter, remarks, “We are thrilled with the exponential growth we have accomplished over the last year, with revenues increasing over 1900% this month vs January 2020. We already have the infrastructure in place to support another year of significant growth. We also have a number of new products, features, and initiatives on the roadmap to maintain our current trajectory and deliver another exceptional year.

We are well positioned to continue capitalizing on the increased demand for our services as we see more monthly active users and higher trading volumes per customer. Netcoins continues to excel as Canada’s easiest, most trusted way to buy and sell crypto.”

