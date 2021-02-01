 

The Electric Car Boom Is About To Kick Into Overdrive

- FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Who will become the world's first trillionaire? New York Times journalist Kara Swisher thinks it might just be someone in green technology…And she could be right.   Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Just look at the two richest men at the moment, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk…The Silicon Valley behemoths have a lot more in common than many might think. Most importantly, they're both heavily invested in green tech. 

The two giants of industry have been at the forefront of the clean energy boom, driving innovation in the industry…And now, with governments across the planet pumping billions of dollars into renewables, the tech superstars are ready to grab this trend by the horns and start collecting their next hundreds of billions of dollars in revenues. And obviously it's not just about minting the first trillionaire. It's a financial trend that's transforming Wall Street from the button up. 

Hedge funds are betting big on sustainability...but even that is driven by retail demand, and growing pressure from a new generation of investors.In fact, the biggest movers in the market over the past year have been green stocks, driven by new investors using platforms like Robinhood or WeBull.  And the old school is struggling to keep up. 

Tesla (TSLA) cost short-sellers over $40 billion in 2020 alone …

NextEra has challenged Big Oil to become the darling of energy …

And growing support for alternative fuels has helped companies FuelCell (FCEL) see over 600% returns...

Now, one Canadian company, Facedrive (FD,FDVRF), a pioneer of green ride-hailing in North America--is well-positioned to take full advantage of the looming energy transformation thanks to its forward looking perspective and key acquisitions in the space. 

Biden's $2 Trillion Promise.

One of President Biden's most important promises is his plan to spend $2 trillion on reimagining the country's infrastructure. This plan, which has seen support from both sides of the aisle, will focus on new technology and new sources of energy.

Importantly, this will include expanded EV purchase incentives to get more people driving them, and a 500,000-strong EV charging network by 2030.

It's no wonder then that electric vehicle stocks are soaring, as this is a huge opportunity for companies like Tesla, and a companies that use electric vehicles in their business like Facedrive. For Facedrive, the timing could not have been better following the company's September 2020 acquisition of Steer - the electric vehicle subscription business aiming to transform car ownership. The acquisition of Steer also meant that the energy giant Exelon (EXC) joined the Facedrive story, with a  $2-million strategic investment by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exelorate Enterprises, LLC.

