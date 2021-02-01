 

Service Properties Trust Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, March 1st

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2020 results after the Nasdaq closes on Friday, February 26, 2021. On Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer John Murray, Chief Financial Officer Brian Donley and Chief Investment Officer Todd Hargreaves will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-3720. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5434. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, March 8, 2021. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10150718.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.svcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.



19.01.21
Service Properties Trust Announces 2020 Dividend Allocation
14.01.21
Service Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
12.01.21
Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels

25.11.20
86
Dividende nach Quellensteuer Netto bei 8%