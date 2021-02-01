 

Pitney Bowes SendPro C Solutions Reach One Billionth Mail Piece Processed

01.02.2021   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced it has reached a new landmark with clients processing one billion mail pieces through SendPro C and SendPro C Auto. Every working day, the award-winning cloud-connected sending technologies currently process around 2 million mail pieces for businesses across North America, equivalent to around 70 every second.

SendPro C series

Jason Dies EVP and President Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes said, “Despite many barriers presented by the pandemic, Pitney Bowes clients are working hard to maintain business continuity, to drive productivity and stay connected with their customers and partners. SendPro C and SendPro C Auto help them achieve this. Reaching this monumental landmark is testament to our remarkable clients and to the power of our SendPro family.”

Launched three years ago, SendPro C was credited with reinventing the postage meter, bringing the benefits of a digitally connected all-in-one sending platform to businesses of all sizes. SendPro C Auto was launched in January 2020, and includes a high-speed auto feeder that processes mail at speeds of up to 120 letters per minute or two every second. The technology enables businesses to process large mail volumes, print labels, ship parcels and track shipments and costs.

The SendPro technologies have become an indispensable part of day-to-day operations for businesses around the world. Organizations rely on the sending technology to identify the most cost-effective way to send, with tracking and detailed analytics providing clarity and enabling cost management through a single platform. Clients using SendPro C benefit from preferential shipping and mailing rates. Last August, Pitney Bowes announced a new collaboration with UPS which enables SendPro clients to benefit from savings on UPS office shipping products, as part of its Digital Access Program.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.



