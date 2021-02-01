 

HilltopSecurities Independent Network Changes Name to Momentum Independent Network

HilltopSecurities Independent Network Inc., an independent broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser serving wealth management professionals and their clients across the United States, has changed its name to Momentum Independent Network Inc., effective Feb. 1, 2021. The new name reflects a commitment to elevate the company’s brand, expand its national footprint, and highlight the entrepreneurial spirit of its affiliated professionals.

An affiliate of full-service municipal investment bank HilltopSecurities, Momentum Independent Network is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). The firm serves approximately 200 wealth management professionals in 29 states. Momentum Independent Network’s ownership and leadership remain the same under the new name.

“We are committed to supporting our independent financial professionals and growing our franchise across the country,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “The Momentum Independent Network name reflects this focus on growth and our continued investment in our wealth management platform.”

In recent years, HilltopSecurities has invested several million dollars in technology enhancements and service providers to support the growth of its wealth management business.

“We are building a best-in-class platform to serve our financial professionals and their clients,” said HilltopSecurities’ Head of Wealth Management, John Muschalek. “Whether an RIA, hybrid RIA, or independent investment advisor, we provide a full suite of solutions to enable financial professionals to serve their clients and grow their own unique practices.”

About Momentum Independent Network Inc.
 Momentum Independent Network Inc. (MIN), a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a Dallas, Texas-based broker-dealer serving independent registered representatives and their clients across the United States. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) and a sister company of Hilltop Securities Inc., through which it clears its securities business. Other MIN affiliates include PlainsCapital Bank and PrimeLending. Learn more at MomentumIN.com.



