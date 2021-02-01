 

ConnectiveRx Announces Exclusive Partnership with Veradigm to Deliver High-Impact Point-of-Care Communications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, announced today that it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Veradigm, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) business unit, to deliver a broad portfolio of point of care prescription-related messages to patients. The three-year agreement takes effect March 1, 2021.

Based on this partnership and the establishment of a new premium EHR network, ConnectiveRx will have the sole ability to deliver electronic coupons to more than 130 million patients nationwide via Allscripts’ premier EHR platforms that include Allscripts Professional, Allscripts Touchworks, Practice Fusion (from Veradigm) and the Veradigm ePrescribe network.

“As the leader in point of care communications with the most robust EHR network partnerships, ConnectiveRx is empowering brands to reach patients with critical medical information and savings offers when and where it matters most,” said ConnectiveRx CEO Harry Totonis. “In 2020, over 200 million electronic prescriptions were handled through the Allscripts/Veradigm network, and this strategic partnership provides another powerful way to reach large networks of healthcare providers and their patients.”

“ConnectiveRx has exceptional and long-standing experience in delivering targeted point of care messages. Veradigm is thrilled that our partnership with ConnectiveRx will help providers and their patients improve medication awareness and adherence,” said Tom Langan, CEO of Veradigm.

ConnectiveRx will be announcing the addition of other partners to its new premium EHR network throughout 2021. To learn more about the company’s integrated commercialization solutions, please visit www.connectiverx.com.

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx is a leading technology-enabled biopharmaceutical services company that provides patient and provider support, and access and adherence solutions for specialty and branded medications. The company’s services include the industry’s leading patient engagement and access platform (hub services), patient and provider awareness and adherence messaging, patient affordability programs, and the iconic Physicians’ Desk Reference, now known as the Prescribers’ Digital Reference. ConnectiveRx's wide array of services and innovative solutions accelerate speed-to-therapy and increase access and adherence, resulting in improved outcomes for patients and population health.

ConnectiveRx has two main campus locations in Whippany, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA, with additional locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. To learn more, visit www.connectiverx.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook @ConnectiveRx.

About Veradigm

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services company that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery— including biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. This is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit www.veradigm.com. Veradigm is a business unit of Allscripts.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ConnectiveRx Announces Exclusive Partnership with Veradigm to Deliver High-Impact Point-of-Care Communications ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, announced today that it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Veradigm, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Allscripts Collaborates With Microsoft, MATTER and ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center to Discover New Innovations
26.01.21
Allscripts and US Orthopedic Alliance Expand Strategic Partnership, Ushering in ‘The Gold Standard’ For Orthopedic Technology Platforms
25.01.21
Allscripts Sunrise to be extended across Gippsland
08.01.21
Allscripts to Present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference
04.01.21
Allscripts Closes Previously Announced Sale of CarePort Health Business