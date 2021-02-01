 

Dollar Shave Club Unveils a New Ad Campaign to Mark its Next Chapter as an Omnichannel Grooming Brand

Today, Dollar Shave Club (DSC), the original shave subscription brand that took the world by storm and is part of Unilever, makes a splash in classic DSC fashion with a new ad campaign for real guys with real grooming problems. The “We Got You” campaign, the biggest in years from DSC, marks its status as an omnichannel brand.

The 6 Blade vs 4 Blade Razor Starter Set is DSC's latest innovation that lets you decide which razor blade works best for you. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s an exciting time to be stepping into DSC,” said Jason Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer at DSC. “The team is incredible and seeing how they’ve worked toward this brand evolution over the past decade, while always staying in tune with real men and their grooming problems, shows DSC’s perfect balance of grassroots and innovation.”

The hero brand spot uses musical inspiration and the brand’s signature wit to reveal a host of grooming issues guys have to contend with on a daily basis and how DSC can help solve them. Developed by an in-house creative team, the spot follows a range of real guys as they explore their biggest grooming problems, like having too much back hair or struggling with becoming your dad.

“DSC designs solutions for real people dealing with real problems, which is why our new campaign shows how DSC makes it easier than ever for guys to find answers to their grooming questions,” said Kristin Harrer, Chief Marketing Officer at DSC.

Additionally, a product spot for the new 6 Blade vs 4 Blade Razor Starter Set, the latest product innovation that helps guys figure out which type of blade is best for them by offering two in one pack, follows the same entertaining style with a musical theme.

Both spots will begin airing today across television, social and digital.

DSC products in a newly redesigned look are now available at drug stores, mass and grocery retailers nationwide in addition to DollarShaveClub.com.

About Dollar Shave Club:

Dollar Shave Club is a lifestyle brand offering grooming content and products designed to help men be their best selves. DSC launched in 2011 with a simple proposition: deliver high-quality razors for a few bucks a month. Since then, DSC has expanded its product lines to include everything men need in the bathroom including premium shave aides, skincare, oral care, body care and haircare. In 2020, the brand debuted a new redesign and omnichannel model. For more information, visit www.dollarshaveclub.com or follow @DollarShaveClub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann’s, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond’s, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington’s, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com
For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca



