 

American Express and Resy Launch – Order In, Help Out Campaign – to Boost Restaurant Takeout Sales

American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Resy today launched a national campaign with a simple message: Order In, Help Out. As part of the Order In, Help Out campaign American Express and Resy are rallying consumers across social media to make #TakeoutTuesday a weekly occurrence. In addition, to help encourage Card Members to order out, American Express is introducing new dining offers on many of its cards.

With more than half of restaurant owners in the U.S. seriously considering closing for good because of the pandemic, American Express and Resy are working to raise awareness about the positive impact of ordering takeout. According to the American Express Independent Restaurant Insight Study, 89% of small, independent restaurant owners say they depend on takeout orders to stay afloat. The study also estimated that the simple act of ordering takeout can generate, on average, more than $700 million in daily sales for the industry1.

“We all miss our favorite local restaurants – the places where we’ve shared meals with family, celebrated special occasions with friends and relied on for late night cravings. As those experiences have been put on hold, the survival of our favorite places are in jeopardy,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. “With Order In, Help Out, we hope to inspire people to help keep our local restaurants in business, especially during the winter months, one of the slowest and toughest times of the year.”

"It's not just dinner,” said Karen Akunowicz, chef and owner of Fox & The Knife in Boston. “When customers order takeout from an independent restaurant, they are truly helping to keep the doors open and lights on, keeping folks employed and keeping their community and the businesses that make it unique thriving. The impact is far greater than a meal, and they have the ability to deeply affect the lives of those around them.”

#TAKEOUTTUESDAY

By ordering takeout on Tuesdays, one of the slowest days of the week for restaurants, consumers can help make a difference by sharing their takeout orders from local restaurants in their community. The companies created a hub of takeout inspiration at Resy.com/Takeout, where people can find a collection of stories and guides to help inspire their dining decisions. Consumers can also learn about independent restaurants near them on the hub or discover American Express accepting restaurants by visiting the Shop Small Map. Any restaurant can participate in the campaign by tapping into Resy and American Express’ downloadable Takeout Toolkits, which include assets like printable posters, social stickers and more at AmericanExpress.com/ShopSmall and Resyos.com/takeout. Resy toolkit will be available starting February 17, 2021.

