 

AngioDynamics Appoints Richard C. Rosenzweig Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Promotes Juan Carlos Serna to Senior Vice President, Scientific & Clinical Affairs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that it has appointed Richard C. Rosenzweig as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, effective January 31, 2021. Mr. Rosenzweig will also serve as Corporate Secretary to the AngioDynamics Board of Directors.

Mr. Rosenzweig succeeds Stephen Trowbridge who has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and General Counsel since February 2020. Mr. Trowbridge will continue in his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

AngioDynamics also announced the promotion of Juan Carlos Serna to the role of Senior Vice President of Scientific and Clinical Affairs. Mr. Serna will lead the Company’s global Clinical Affairs and Services, Medical Affairs, Physician Education, and Healthcare Economics teams in the advancement of scientific research, provider education, and patient access.

“I’m very excited for Rich and Juan Carlos to join our leadership team as we work to transform AngioDynamics into a high-performing medical technology company,” commented Jim Clemmer, AngioDynamics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Rich and Juan Carlos bring years of experience in the medical device industry. Both are extremely talented in their respective fields, and I look forward to leveraging their experience as we continue to advance the growth and development of our key technologies, including Auryon, AngioVac, and NanoKnife. I would also like to thank Steve for his contributions in the role of General Counsel and for the value he continues to add as Chief Financial Officer.”

Mr. Rosenzweig joins AngioDynamics from C.R. Bard, where he served as corporate officer and Vice President, Law and completed more than 75 business development transactions. Mr. Rosenzweig has more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles providing legal guidance, governance and compliance oversight, and strategic business leadership to global medical device and health care companies, including Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Impath, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Rosenzweig received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Brandeis University and his Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law. He is an advisor to TEAMFund, an impact investment fund, serves as Vice Chair and Chair-Elect of the Director’s Leadership Council of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, and is a member of the Director’s Leadership Council for Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, an academic health center.

Mr. Serna joined AngioDynamics in 2017 as Vice President of Global Clinical Affairs and Healthcare Economics. Prior to joining AngioDynamics, he founded and developed the core technology behind Right Submission, a web-based regulatory submission platform for the medical device industry, and served as president of a medical device clinical and regulatory consulting firm.

Mr. Serna received his Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Philosophy from Dartmouth College and his Masters of Business Administration from Franklin W. Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AngioDynamics Appoints Richard C. Rosenzweig Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Promotes Juan Carlos Serna to Senior Vice President, Scientific & Clinical Affairs AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that it has appointed Richard C. Rosenzweig as Senior Vice …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
AngioDynamics Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
04.01.21
AngioDynamics to Present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference