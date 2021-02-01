Sesen Bio Announces Successful Application Orientation Meeting (AOM) with the FDA for Vicineum

After the Company submitted its BLA to the FDA in December 2020, Sesen Bio was invited to participate in an Application Orientation Meeting, which is available in certain Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) review divisions, at the review team’s discretion, for priority applications where early action is expected and/or desired. The objectives of an Application Orientation Meeting include familiarizing the FDA with application datasets, discussing scientific aspects including clinical risk-benefit, and establishing early communication between applicants and the FDA.

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today reported that on January 29, 2021 the Company participated in a productive Application Orientation Meeting with the FDA regarding its Biologic License Application (BLA) for Vicineum, for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).

“We are very pleased with the outcome of Friday’s 90-minute meeting with the FDA,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “We continue to believe Vicineum has a favorable risk-benefit profile which positions it to be best-in-class, and we are encouraged by the high level of time and engagement the FDA has demonstrated toward our review. We look forward to continuing to work with the FDA to expeditiously bring Vicineum to the market.”

The Company expects to learn if the BLA is accepted for filing by the FDA on February 16, 2021. If the file is accepted, in the following two to four weeks, the Company expects to receive a decision on the following three items:

Priority vs. Standard review

Target PDUFA date for approval

Necessity of an FDA Advisory Committee meeting

About Vicineum

Vicineum, a locally administered fusion protein, is Sesen Bio’s lead product candidate being developed for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). Vicineum is comprised of a recombinant fusion protein that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) antigens on the surface of tumor cells to deliver a potent protein payload, Pseudomonas Exotoxin A. Vicineum is constructed with a stable, genetically engineered peptide tether to ensure the payload remains attached until it is internalized by the cancer cell, which is believed to decrease the risk of toxicity to healthy tissues, thereby improving its safety. In prior clinical trials conducted by Sesen Bio, EpCAM has been shown to be overexpressed in NMIBC cells with minimal to no EpCAM expression observed on normal bladder cells. Sesen Bio is currently in the follow-up stage of a Phase 3 registration trial in the US for the treatment of high-risk NMIBC in patients who have previously received a minimum of two courses of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) and whose disease is now BCG-unresponsive. In December 2020, Sesen Bio completed the BLA submission for Vicineum to the FDA. Additionally, Sesen Bio believes that cancer cell-killing properties of Vicineum promote an anti-tumor immune response that may potentially combine well with immuno-oncology drugs, such as checkpoint inhibitors. The activity of Vicineum in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is also being explored at the US National Cancer Institute in combination with AstraZeneca’s immune checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab.