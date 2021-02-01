 

IQVIA Named to FORTUNE’s 2021 List of “World’s Most Admired Companies”

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV) has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list. IQVIA has received this distinction every year, following the merger between IMS Health and Quintiles in 2016. IQVIA is recognized in FORTUNE’s Healthcare: Pharmacy and Other Services category with high marks regarding efficient use of corporate assets, management quality, effectiveness in conducting business globally and long-term investment value.

“For the fourth consecutive year, IQVIA is privileged to be on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies. With all the challenges resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, this distinction reinforces and recognizes the innovation and drive of our 75,000 employees globally. Their work is critical to helping our clients advance the development and accessibility of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients around the world,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib.

FORTUNE’s World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. Since 1997, FORTUNE has identified, selected and ranked the World’s Most Admired Companies, identifying the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

Most Admired Company Survey Methodology

FORTUNE collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 organizations comprising the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies from FORTUNE’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The list was then winnowed to the highest-revenue companies within each industry, a total of 680 across 30 countries, and the top-rated companies were picked from that pool.

To determine the best-regarded companies spanning 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises within their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company must score in the top half of its industry peer group to be listed.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 75,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

