Novo Integrated Sciences Effects Reverse Stock Split in Connection with Nasdaq Capital Market Listing Application

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:NVOS) (OTCQB:NVOSD), a provider of multi-dimensional primary healthcare services and products in Canada and the U.S. (the “Company"), announced today it has effected a 1-for-10 reverse split of its common stock effective prior to the opening of the market today, Monday, February 1, 2021. Beginning today, the Company’s common stock will trade on a post-split basis under the symbol “NVOSD.” After 20 business days, the common stock will return to trading under the symbol “NVOS.” As a result of the reverse stock split, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock has changed. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 67011T 201.

The reverse stock split was implemented by the Company in connection with its application to uplist the Company's common stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The reverse stock split is an action intended to fulfill the stock price requirements for listing on Nasdaq. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will satisfy other applicable requirements for listing its common stock on Nasdaq or that the Company's application to list its common stock will be approved.