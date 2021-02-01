 

Novo Integrated Sciences Effects Reverse Stock Split in Connection with Nasdaq Capital Market Listing Application

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 14:03  |  51   |   |   

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:NVOS) (OTCQB:NVOSD), a provider of multi-dimensional primary healthcare services and products in Canada and the U.S. (the “Company"), announced today it has effected a 1-for-10 reverse split of its common stock effective prior to the opening of the market today, Monday, February 1, 2021. Beginning today, the Company’s common stock will trade on a post-split basis under the symbol “NVOSD.” After 20 business days, the common stock will return to trading under the symbol “NVOS.” As a result of the reverse stock split, the CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock has changed. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 67011T 201.

The reverse stock split was implemented by the Company in connection with its application to uplist the Company's common stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The reverse stock split is an action intended to fulfill the stock price requirements for listing on Nasdaq. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will satisfy other applicable requirements for listing its common stock on Nasdaq or that the Company's application to list its common stock will be approved.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 10 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be exchanged for one share of common stock, with any fractional shares being rounded up to the next higher whole share. The reverse stock split was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and by stockholders holding a majority of the Company’s voting power.

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a U.S. based corporation which owns Canadian and U.S. subsidiaries that deliver, or intend to deliver, multidisciplinary primary health care related services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics and rehabilitative science.

Currently, the Company’s revenue is generated solely through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Novo Healthnet Limited (“NHL”), which provides services and products through both clinic and eldercare related operations.

NHL’s team of multidisciplinary primary health care clinicians and practitioners provide assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education and primary prevention for a wide array of orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations through NHL’s 16 corporate-owned clinics, a contracted network of 103 affiliate clinics, and 218 eldercare related long-term care homes, retirement homes, and community-based locations in Canada.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Integrated Sciences Effects Reverse Stock Split in Connection with Nasdaq Capital Market Listing Application Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:NVOS) (OTCQB:NVOSD), a provider of multi-dimensional primary healthcare services and products in Canada and the U.S. (the “Company"), announced today it has effected a 1-for-10 reverse split of its common stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Three New Independent Directors Appointed to its Board of Directors and Formation of an Audit Committee