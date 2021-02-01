GAN Adds the Seneca Gaming Corporation to its Growing List of Simulated Gaming Clients

Seneca Gaming Corporation operates three casinos in New York on behalf of the Seneca Nation of Indians: Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo, and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca. GAN was selected to develop a custom solution to replace SGC’s former simulated gaming solution, in order to bring a more robust experience to their New York players. As a result, GAN will rebrand SGC’s social play-for-fun offering for both desktop and mobile, and supply both marketing and customer services for the platform’s users. GAN will be also providing marketing services which includes acquisition and retention marketing as part of its holistic services and solutions.

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming and online sports betting industries, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with the Seneca Gaming Corporation (“SGC” or “Client”) to provide Simulated Gaming solutions to SGC patrons across all properties on both desktop and mobile. The unique solution is powered by GAN’s core Simulated Gaming software and provides meaningful marketing, brand building and revenue opportunities for both operators and GAN.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

“We are very excited about the continued adoption of our Simulated Gaming software and eager to work in close concert with Seneca Gaming Corporation to further enhance the user experience for their players. This partnership and integration of GAN’s software will allow SGC to develop more meaningful and actionable player insights to drive new marketing and revenue opportunities.”

Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation, commented:

“GAN’s ability to develop a customized solution from the bottom-up made them the right partner to help elevate our simulated gaming platform. We are pleased to have a trusted partner like GAN and look forward to relaunching this exciting play-for-fun experience for our loyal players in the near future.”

Seneca Gaming Corporation is the premier gaming and entertainment provider in Western New York. Across the company’s three world-class facilities, guests can enjoy more than 5,400 slot machines, 140 table games, over 1,000 deluxe guest rooms and suites, luxurious spas and salons, award-winning fine dining, high-end retail outlets, and the award-winning Seneca Hickory Stick Golf Course.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future business opportunities as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

