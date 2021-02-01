 

Cleaning Brands Dawn and Swiffer Invite Americans to Come Together and Close the Chore Gap

Today, Procter & Gamble Home Care brands Dawn and Swiffer are coming together to launch “Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap,” a campaign inviting everyone to do their part to create more equality in the division of household work. While more time spent at home has created a positive shift for some, new research conducted by P&G reveals that in 65% of households, the responsibility for most chores still falls on one person.

Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap Infographic Highlighting Research Findings

Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap Infographic Highlighting Research Findings (Graphic: Business Wire)

“While many families are taking steps to close the chore gap at home, there is still work to be done,” says Martin Hettich, SVP, P&G Home Care North America. “We believe that who we are at home shapes who we are in the world, and our research shows that when we create more equality at home, there is a positive ripple effect. Relationships improve. Children learn responsibility, respect, and empathy. Parents and children feel more connected. Come Clean to Close the Chore Gap aims to inspire every member of the family to do their part to create more equality at home as a small step towards creating more equality in the world.”

As people spend more time at home, the work required to keep the home clean has not only increased but has also become more visible, shedding light on areas of inequality in how household chores are divided and spurring some families to action. According to the research, 63% of women say that they take on the main responsibility for chores at home. Additionally, women spend an average of over 100 hours per year more on household chores than men. While this extra time is significant, equality in chores at home is improving as families spend more time together. One-third (34%) of Americans who live with their spouse say that being more aware of the household chores their significant other takes on has made them want to help out more. In addition, 47% of parents have also taken the time at home to engage their kids more in household chores.

Sharing and Discussing Chores Strengthens Relationships

While more time at home has certainly presented challenges, those that have taken the opportunity to recalibrate chores are experiencing relationship benefits. In fact, 52% of people living with their spouse report that the changed division of household chores has made them feel closer to one another and 44% say it has made them feel more respected.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

