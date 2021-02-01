Aimbridge Hospitality Selects Medallia for Contactless Guest Communication

Aimbridge, a leading, global third-party hotel management company, will leverage Medallia Zingle as its preferred solution for real-time, contactless guest communication across its properties in North America, enabling hotel operators to deliver high-touch, brand-differentiated service and experiences in real-time.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Aimbridge Hospitality has chosen the leading intelligent messaging platform, Medallia Zingle , to streamline and scale contactless communication and enhance the overall guest experience their properties provide.

“Aimbridge leverages its industry expertise and innovation at scale, enabling our hotels to meet evolving guest expectations,” said Andrew Arthurs, chief information officer of Aimbridge Hospitality. “Our partnership with Medallia will help us deepen our customer-driven innovation in a way that meets the needs of today’s guests, with a solution at the forefront of contactless communication.”

Zingle Enhances End-to-End Visibility of the Guest Journey

At a time when hotel teams have had to do more with less, Medallia Zingle AI-powered intelligent messaging technology will help reduce strain on teams by allowing them to seamlessly scale real-time guest communication, provide quicker and more efficient service, and drive additional revenue opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aimbridge Hospitality to the Medallia customer community”, said Ford Blakely, senior vice president and general manager of Medallia Zingle. “Aimbridge is known for taking an innovative approach in empowering their brands to enhance the guest experience, and this addition of real-time messaging to their ever-growing portfolio is a power move. Giving every guest the ability to communicate in their preferred way, while getting the quickest and best service yet, is a true win-win.”

The collaboration will include several new integrations between the Medallia Zingle intelligent messaging platform and Aimbridge Hospitality’s hotel management solution, and also offers custom workflows based on each property’s specific needs.

“Aimbridge properties around the world are renowned for providing a personalized guest experience,” added Arthurs. “As all eyes turn to the hospitality industry for inspiration on how to meet the heightened expectations of our times, these types of experiences will drive loyalty and growth in 2021. This partnership with Medallia Zingle opens up fantastic opportunities for teams to elevate guest service, build back confidence and bring some much needed freedom to travelers everywhere.”