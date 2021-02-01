 

Gilead Sciences to Increase Its Ownership In Arcus Biosciences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.02.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that Gilead Sciences is increasing its ownership in Arcus to 19.5%, from approximately 13%, by purchasing 5,650,000 additional shares of Arcus’s common stock at a per share purchase price of $39.00.

“Gilead’s additional investment in Arcus demonstrates the strength of our relationship, a recognition of the depth of our pipeline and our shared commitment to bringing innovative, transformative therapies to cancer patients as quickly as possible,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “The proceeds from this financing will support and enable the acceleration of our development plans for our four clinical-stage molecules, including AB680, our small molecule CD73 inhibitor, for which we recently presented encouraging data in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. We appreciate Gilead’s continued confidence in Arcus and our ability to execute. We look forward to providing a multitude of data readouts across our entire portfolio of clinical molecules, including the ARC-7 study interim analysis for domvanalimab expected in the second quarter, throughout what we expect will be a transformational year for the company.”

The Arcus-Gilead partnership, which closed in July 2020, includes an Option, License and Collaboration Agreement, a Common Stock Purchase Agreement, and an Investor Rights Agreement. Collectively, this transaction established a 10-year partnership to co-develop and co-commercialize next-generation cancer immunotherapies, provided for an initial equity investment and upfront payment to Arcus totaling $375 million, and gave Gilead the right, but not the obligation, to make additional equity investments in Arcus by purchasing additional shares of Arcus’s common stock. Arcus and Gilead entered into an amended and restated Common Stock Purchase Agreement to provide for this purchase of 5,650,000 additional shares of Arcus’s common stock. No other agreements or terms were amended. Following this investment, Arcus expects its cash and investments to fund its operations through at least 2023.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gilead Sciences to Increase Its Ownership In Arcus Biosciences Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that Gilead Sciences is increasing its ownership in Arcus to 19.5%, from approximately 13%, by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Illumina and Sequoia Capital China Partner to Launch Genomics Incubator in China
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform ...
ExOne Adds TCL Hofmann to Sales Network, Strengthening Outreach in Key Asian Markets
PG&E Restores Nearly All Customers Following Historic Winter Storm, Prepares for More Snow and Rain ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for January 2021
CURO To Acquire Flexiti, A Leading Canadian POS/BNPL Lender, For $121 Million
CFDA and PVH Corp. Release “State of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Fashion” Report
CARMAT Appoints Prof. Christian Latrémouille as Director of Surgical Affairs
AudioValley Appoints Alexandre Ouhadi, Former Senior Executive at Procter & Gamble, as its CRO ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
15.01.21
Arcus Biosciences Presents Promising Initial Data from Phase 1 Portion of ARC-8 Study for AB680 in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer
12.01.21
Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
11.01.21
Arcus Biosciences to Present Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Portion of ARC-8 Study for AB680 in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer at ASCO-GI Symposium
06.01.21
Arcus Biosciences Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran, Andrew Perlman, M.D., Ph.D. and Gilead’s SVP of Research Biology, Michael Quigley, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors