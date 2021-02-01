Gilead Sciences to Increase Its Ownership In Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that Gilead Sciences is increasing its ownership in Arcus to 19.5%, from approximately 13%, by purchasing 5,650,000 additional shares of Arcus’s common stock at a per share purchase price of $39.00.

“Gilead’s additional investment in Arcus demonstrates the strength of our relationship, a recognition of the depth of our pipeline and our shared commitment to bringing innovative, transformative therapies to cancer patients as quickly as possible,” said Terry Rosen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arcus. “The proceeds from this financing will support and enable the acceleration of our development plans for our four clinical-stage molecules, including AB680, our small molecule CD73 inhibitor, for which we recently presented encouraging data in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer. We appreciate Gilead’s continued confidence in Arcus and our ability to execute. We look forward to providing a multitude of data readouts across our entire portfolio of clinical molecules, including the ARC-7 study interim analysis for domvanalimab expected in the second quarter, throughout what we expect will be a transformational year for the company.”

The Arcus-Gilead partnership, which closed in July 2020, includes an Option, License and Collaboration Agreement, a Common Stock Purchase Agreement, and an Investor Rights Agreement. Collectively, this transaction established a 10-year partnership to co-develop and co-commercialize next-generation cancer immunotherapies, provided for an initial equity investment and upfront payment to Arcus totaling $375 million, and gave Gilead the right, but not the obligation, to make additional equity investments in Arcus by purchasing additional shares of Arcus’s common stock. Arcus and Gilead entered into an amended and restated Common Stock Purchase Agreement to provide for this purchase of 5,650,000 additional shares of Arcus’s common stock. No other agreements or terms were amended. Following this investment, Arcus expects its cash and investments to fund its operations through at least 2023.